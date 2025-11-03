National Park Tours Continue Despite Federal Shutdown — And the Results Are Surprising

Tourists have increased amid the shutdown, filling that "gap in a really meaningful way."

It's been a month since the U.S government went into a shutdown, affecting key services. However, park tours continue to operate smoothly. Kelly Rossiter, Tauck's associate director of product for North America, revealed that the itinerary for these parks has not changed since the shutdown. She also revealed that Xanterra, which handles the concession stands at some parks and looks after the public restrooms, has continued its work despite the closure, as reported by Travel Weekly.

U.S. government shutdown forces national parks to shut down due to staffing and funds shortage (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Brown)

All national parks, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Bryce, Zion, Yosemite, and Sequoia, are open and operating as usual. Intrepid Travel and the Globus family of brands also stated that their national parks have not faced any operational issues due to the shutdown. According to the publication, Intrepid tours have significantly increased. Amanda Neiman, Intrepid's operations director for North America, revealed that Intrepid's Urban Adventures day tour collection in Washington has become overcrowded.

A tourist walks in front of a steaming hot spring in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by imageBROKER | Mara Brandl)

Neiman believes that the closure of museums in the town has led more people to purchase tour tickets. "With fewer rangers and programs available, small-group travel fills that gap in a really meaningful way," she said. The Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity has funded visitor centers to stay open, helping Zion maintain normal visitation, as per Jamie Allen, grant funding and operations manager at the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. However, Montana's Visit Big Sky has reported a recent decline in visitors.

A park ranger guiding a tourist at the North Rim Grand Canyon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | mattjeacock)

Visit Big Sky CEO Brad Niva suggested that the population decline must have happened because of the perception that parks are closed. "Visitors in general are sensitive," he said. "It's like a Paris-bound traveller finding out that the Eiffel Tower is not open for visitors. "Would you stop and kind of go, 'Wow, maybe we shouldn't do this trip.' And so that's exactly what we think is occurring here," Niva added. This update is surprising, considering the recent backlash the shutdown received because of the increasing number of illegal activities. Yosemite National Park saw a rise in illegal activities such as BASE jumping while it remained open to visitors during the shutdown, despite a shortage of rangers on duty.

Sign reading Zion National Park hanging from a rocky wall (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Sageelyse)

Rock climber Peter Zabrok, who regularly visited the park, observed a striking increase in the number of visitors. “The most BASE jumpers I have ever seen in 30 years and 60 seasons on El Cap jumped off on a single morning, and it was eight guys,” he said, as per The Washington Post. “Never seen anything like it,” he added. “I think this place lends itself to a feeling of awe and respect,” said Perry Norris, a retired conservationist and veteran climber. The loosened authorities and lack of rangers prompted visitors to break the law, but the issue is reportedly being addressed.

A BASE jumper flying wearing a jumper suit. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Oliver Furrer)

“Unauthorized camping, squatting, and illegal activities like BASE jumping are being addressed with firm, appropriate law enforcement action,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s time to end this foolish shutdown! Call Congressional Democrats today and demand they do their job and fund the government!" he added. Park rangers got the short end of the stick with the shutdown, as most of them lost their jobs. Recently, more than 450 former employees wrote a letter to Burgum, requesting that he close all parks to visitors.

