Yosemite Faced Terrible Weather Recently — But It Turned Into a Surprising Win For Visitors

Yosemite was hit by a week-long stretch of extreme rainfall and powerful storms in late August this year.

Many places across the world are experiencing unusual changes in weather conditions, with storms, heatwaves, heavy rains, and sudden cold winds becoming a common phenomenon. These changes sometimes tend to disrupt the daily life of the communities living nearby and damage the ecosystems that aren’t used to such climatic conditions. This year, one such instance was witnessed when the Yosemite National Park experienced terrible weather for a few days. It faced a sudden spell of heavy rain and strong winds that lasted for about a week. While the storms seemed to be dangerous, they also brought an unexpected silver lining.

Vernal Falls in Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stephen Leonardi)

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, a powerful extension of monsoon thunderstorms drenched the national park, with around six inches of rain in just a few days in late August. Thanks to these sudden weather changes, the waterfalls in the national park were once again filled with water. This is very exciting to witness because these waterfalls reach their most powerful flow around late May or early June, and by the time summer heat sets in, many of them shrink to thin streams. Some waterfalls may even disappear entirely until the next year’s season returns. But this time, even the smaller ones like Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall were filled with water.

Nevada Falls in Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Marija Piliskic)

This gave the visitors an unforgettable view to look at. As reported by the National Park Service, from Glacier Point, visitors can catch a beautiful view of the Vernal Fall and the Nevada Fall. The road leading up to the spot is often accessible from late May until around November every year. The iconic Vernal Fall stands at a height of 317 feet, and Nevada Fall at 594 feet. While visiting the mesmerizing spot, hikers can also embark on the Mist Trail, but make sure you're ready for some wet, slippery paths and heavy spray from the falls. Apart from these, several other waterfalls in the national park are famous for their scenic views.

This is insane.



The monsoonal blast hitting California has dumped up to 7.5 inches of rain in Yosemite in less than 48 hours, with back-to-back days of Flash Flood Warnings.



An incredible burst of mid-summer rain for the Sierra Nevada. pic.twitter.com/fpM1m6Q9Wd — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 25, 2025

The Yosemite Falls, Sentinel Falls, Ribbon Fall, and Horsetail Fall are some of the other waterfalls located in the region. While high-flow waterfalls look beautiful with roaring water and misty winds, creating a thrilling experience, low-flow falls also offer a calm and peaceful experience. Speaking about the recent heavy rains, Cory Goehring, lead naturalist at the Yosemite Conservancy, said, “It brought a lot of waterfalls back to life. I was just up at Glacier Point today, and to see Vernal and Nevada sort of brought back to their glory and Yosemite Falls back — it’s amazing. It’s amazing how quickly the park can transform with that rain.”

Yosemite Valley waterfalls in Yosemite National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stephen Leonardi)

Reports also suggested the recent weather changes extended the flow of Yosemite waterfall by a week or two. With a height of 2425 feet, Yosemite Falls is one of North America’s tallest, and hikers can either reach the top or even enjoy an easy one-mile hike to the base of the waterfall. Meanwhile, although extended rains can help in refilling the rivers and reservoirs, sometimes, they can also cause flooding and disrupt daily life. They have the potential to cause major damage to homes, crops, and other infrastructure. Moreover, if the wet conditions continue for long, it might pose a threat to the wildlife habitats as well.

