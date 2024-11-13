Yosemite Visitors Will Earn a Free, Luxurious Spa Treatment Simply for Picking Up Trash in the Park

A luxurious lodge is encouraging Yosemite visitors to pick up trash and avail free spa services at their award-winning facility.

Who would pick up trash for a free spa treatment? Well, who wouldn’t? A luxurious lodge near Yosemite National Park has devised a brilliant scheme to reinforce waste management of the tonnes of litter collected around the protected area. Rush Creek Lodge invites Yosemite visitors to pick up trash from the park in exchange for a free spa treatment and additional perks at the luxurious abode, per the Thrillist. This is done to assist the park rangers and the Yosemite Climbing Association (YCA) in preserving the natural beauty of the Yosemite National Park in California.

Volunteers clean up a park by collecting garbage. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Jose Luis Carrascosa)

Trading trash for a free spa

Award-winning, Rush Creek Lodge kicked off their ‘Trade Trash for Spa Treatments’ campaign in 2020 amid the lockdown. Owing to the campaign's success, the lodge returned for the fourth time from September 25 to 29, this year. The Yosemite Climbing Association’s long dedication to cleaning up the park spread around 1,200 square miles, urged Rush Creek Lodge owners to extend their assistance. In 2023, the lodge hired 55 volunteers who gathered 899 pounds of trash in Groveland, the town outside the northwest entrance to Yosemite. The lodge is located 40 minutes away from the Yosemite Valley floor and half an hour away from central Groveland.

Woman sitting in a bath with tropical fruits and candles in a luxury spa. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anastasiia Krivenok)

The campaign allows visitors to trade their trash and time served at the service for free spa services. More specifically, the visitors get a complimentary Magnesium Foot Soak and can completely utilize the Rush Creek Lodge Spa. It is worth noting that the spa is a renowned facility, which includes a granite waterfall pouring into a mineral hot tub, foot soaks, and an aromatherapy-focused steam room. In addition, complimentary snacks like coffee, fruits, and pastries are served in the morning followed by coolers in the afternoon. However, booking a room at Rush Creek is mandatory to participate and register in the YCA collaborated campaign. The luxurious lodge’s efforts did not go unnoticed as it won a Poppy Award from Visit California in 2023, per the official site.

Yosemite Climbing Association's clean-up efforts

The Yosemite National Park gets around 4 million visitors each year. Last year, 3.9 million visitors flocked to the famous destination, per a Statista report. Proportional to that number is the amount of trash littered on the serene hills and waterfalls. The Yosemite Climbing Association has actively looked into the matter and launched the annual Yosemite Facelift event in 2004, per their official site. The five-day program is dedicated to the stewardship of the national park and encourages visitors to pick up trash on their way home.

Young woman activist picking up trash in nature. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | LordHenriVoton)

The YCA has removed over 1.2 million pounds of trash and debris from Yosemite in the past two decades. Over 1,000 participants assembled to remove 10,400 pounds of trash from the national park in 2023. This year, the organization is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Yosemite Facelift event. Besides litter, the Yosemite National Park faces threats from invasive species like the New Zealand mud snail and frequent forest fires due to global warming and glacier melting, per the National Park Service.