Why Are People Obsessed With Freezing Their Freshly-Made Popcorns?

The 'frozen popcorn' trend is rapidly catching wind on TikTok and people are in disbelief that the trick actually works.

Every time a sofa snacker or a Netflix binger-watcher passes by popcorn kernel packets on a supermarket shelf, they pick up a pack or two to take home. They put these kernels in a container atop a flame or rotate them in a microwave bowl. The result is a buttery, toasted aroma that makes it people’s all-time favorite appetizer. However, a recent TikTok trend of freezing popcorn is going viral and people believe it tastes better. Nicole McLaughlin, Culinary Producer at AllRecipes (@allrecipes), was one of the first few people to share this “frozen popcorn” hack in a TikTok video.

A young woman eating popcorn on the sofa in her living room. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mediamasmedia)

Popcorn not only makes a favorite appetizing snack but also accounts for almost 40% of profit at movie theatres. The smell of hot, freshly-popped popcorn in the shapes of mushrooms or butterflies allures anyone with the slightest hunger. But what difference does it make when it's frozen? In fact, one might expect it to go soggy or flavorless - but no! In the given video, Nicole takes a popcorn packet out of a refrigerator tray. She tells her viewers that she’s trying to find out whether the popcorn tastes better from the freezer. “What’s more mind-blowing is that they say that the crunchy bits don’t get stuck to your teeth,” she said.

Popcorn in a large bucket. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | PapaStudio)

She unzips the plastic pouch and pops a handful of kernels in her mouth. The kernels make crunchy sounds as she bites them with her teeth. “It’s unbelievable that frozen popcorn indeed tastes better, and there are no kernels in my teeth. So, I guess that works too!” For those who despise endlessly picking their teeth after eating popcorn, frozen popcorn could be your new norm. The video garnered millions of views. In the comment section, people shared appreciation for this popcorn hack as well as their personal experiences with freezing popcorn.

Image Source: TikTok | @clp859

Image Source: TikTok | @geekair4

Many said that the hack is valid for other kinds of packaged snacks too. @steph_1234567890_, for instance, said that cheesy Cheetos taste crunchier when frozen, whereas, @kirstenmaxey said that the same goes for potato chips too. She said the freezer is the only place where she keeps her bags of potato chips. @gauiis shared how they like to cool their popcorn, “I microwave my popcorn and then leave it out on the table to get cold before I eat it. It's science, heat can dull some flavors. Butter and salt can create a different flavor profile as they cool.” Others however said that frozen popcorn means frozen butter which is slightly gross.

But @jenniraetions revealed that there’s actual science behind frozen popcorn, “Freezing it makes the starch more resistant to digestion so lowered glycemic impact.” Science says that freezing foods can sometimes develop a form of carbohydrate called “resistant starch,” which resists digestion. Instead of getting converted into carbs right away, this starch gets metabolized in the colon, producing energy.

Elsewhere, the frozen popcorn trend also made its way to other TikTokers, who shared their experiences trying this trick. Dustin Hadley (@that40yearguy) posted a video expressing his disbelief that it works. “It tastes better than when it’s warm,” he said, adding that the kernels didn’t stick to his teeth indeed. @mommapeaches5 also loved the frozen popcorn snack. “It tastes super good,” she said.

