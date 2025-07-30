Walmart Shoppers Say These Automatic Solar Yard Lights ‘Last Into the Morning’ — and It’s 25% Off

Walmart has intrigued every homeowner and gardener with fast-selling solar-powered lights that save dollars on energy bills.

Outdoor spaces are incomplete without the right set of lights. At dark, navigating these spaces can be challenging and may be prone to trips and accidents. Homeowners can now easily light up their outdoor gardens and lawns with high-quality solar lights, available for sale at Walmart. Shoppers are stacking up their carts with the SZRSTH Solar Lights that are now selling at a marked-down price for the clearance sale. The lights come with a range of features that make them a great opportunity for gardeners and homeowners to invest in clean energy sources.

Elegant garden lit up with lights in the evening. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Flying Colours Ltd)

Shopper’s favorite

SZRSTH Solar Lights Outdoor are packed with a range of features. (Image Source: Walmart)

The SZRSTH Solar Lights Outdoor are now selling for $39.99, slashed down from $54, and are available in the 4-pack option. Outdoor lighting is essential, particularly during nighttime, as it helps homeowners use their outdoor spaces without worrying about their safety. The solar lights on sale at Walmart offer a variety of benefits that make the product the ideal purchase for buyers to invest in. The lights are powered by a battery that is charged by a small solar panel in every individual light. They also feature four hydrophobic holes to enhance the waterproof performance of the solar lights. Moreover, it is designed to resist heat, water, and frost due to its IP66 waterproofing.

The installation options available for the solar-powered lights. (Image Source: Walmart)

Besides that, the solar appliance saves energy with the help of an automated system that turns on the lights at night and switches off at the crack of dawn. The four-pack of solar-powered lights has a front light, which is the strongest, and two lights on the sides. A light on the back helps light up every angle of the outdoor space. According to the product page, the lights have two brightness modes that illuminate gardens and outdoor spaces for 8 to 12 hours straight. Easy to install, the wireless solar garden lights are packed with a wall mount and stake, allowing them to be easily planted in the ground. Hence, the lights can be mounted on walls and grounds to light up pools, pathways, trees, gardens, and flags.

What are the reviews saying?

Group of elegantly dressed friends having a small dinner. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | MGM)

The solar-powered lights have received a 4.5 rating out of 5 with 225 five-star reviews. One shopper, Jessica, wrote, “We needed something to light up our sidewalk at night. These were easy to install and work well. We’re above the 45th parallel, and we got these in the winter, so I was pleasantly surprised that they work so well. We will be getting more, because they’re nice to have around the house for light, and they don’t require wiring or electricity.” Similarly, another buyer, Glenda, admired the brightness of the solar lights. “Bright like spotlights should be at a truly good price. Easy to install and all of them work great,” she wrote, adding that now she can see her Bromileads lit up all night long.

An elaborate five-star review by a shopper, Jay, said, “Lordy, I hope these solar lights last for a year or two--they're my favorites so far--simple to assemble, easy to charge and stick in the ground, and they burn beautifully in the night. I think when it's later at night, the pool will share its reflection.” Powering up your garden with solar lights is a sustainable and eco-friendly way to make the best of the resources available. Since using electricity to power outdoor lights all night can be wasteful, solar energy seems like the perfect solution for every homeowner to get the best of both worlds. Hoselink explained how solar lights benefit and transform gardens.

