These 12-Pack Solar Lights From Walmart Keep Your Garden Lit in a Surreal Glow for up to 8 Hours

Featuring ornamental pattern designs, the lights are perfect additions to your garden for a weather-proof decoration.

It might seem that enchanted fairy gardens are limited only to fairy tales and storybooks. But with intelligent lighting choices, you can easily transform your garden space into one. Before you begin, you need to pay attention to the type of lights you are selecting for your garden, as well as the goal. If your goal is to light up a linear trail such as a sidewalk, walkway, fence, or pathway, Walmart brings you a set of gorgeous-looking Waterproof Solar Pathway Outdoor Lights from DAYBETTER Store. Snag them before the discount is gone.

Garden lit up in the surreal glow of pathway lights (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kuto Huo)

Rechargeable solar-powered batteries

DAYBETTER Waterproof Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, 8 Hours of Lighting for Garden (Image Source: Walmart)

Like most solar lights, these lights come with rechargeable 1.2-volt 100mAh Ni-MH batteries that automatically charge during the day and turn on at sundown. The batteries take about 4.5 hours to charge in the daylight. Once charged, they provide at least 6 to 8 hours of lighting at night. The “auto-working” feature enables the lights to work for up to 8 hours in summer and up to 5 hours in winter.

Weather ready

Patio with garden furniture under heavy rain. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Rosemarie Wirz)

Heavy rainfall doesn’t mean your garden has to stay dark. Snow of the winter doesn’t mean your garden has to stay gloomy. The heavy-duty build of these lights prevents your garden from turning into a glum patch during extreme weather conditions. With IP65 waterproof coating and durable ABS outer casing, the lights are resistant to snow, sleet, rain, rust, heat, and frost.

Glamorous design features

The black metal lights feature an elegant cylindrical design cut out in elegant geometrical patterns, just one of the many decorative elements for your garden. Each lamp measures 11.22 x 8.46 x 8.46 Inches and gives out a yellow-colored glow when lit. If you’re the kind of gardener or homeowner who prefers aesthetics, these lights are just the perfect option. In the review section, customers say these lights are “aesthetically pleasing.”

Beautiful hilltop garden lit up in the surreal glow of pathway lights (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wanderluster)

The design isn’t just glamorous, but also highly functional. The lower end of the piping is made pointy so it’s easy for you to dig it into the ground and mount the lights. There’s an LED in each lamp as well as an independent switch available. The top surface is solar-powered, which means, when it comes in contact with sunlight, it starts recharging the batteries.

Ethereal glow

Woman reading a book while lying in a hammock in a garden lit up in the surreal glow of pathway lights (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kaithrin Ziegler)

Adding these lights to your garden pathway is like punctuating it with little golden flames without having to babysit an actual flame flickering at the mercy of the breeze. Reminiscent of medieval palaces, the lattice-cut patterns of the lamps will cast ethereal shadows on your garden bed and brighten up the surrounding trails in a sparkly glow. If you look closer, maybe you’ll even find a group of little fairies flitting somewhere above the flowers.

Heavy discount

Walmart shoppers can avail these garden lights at dramatically slashed prices. A pack of 12 lights has been reduced from $39.99 to $26.99, whereas a pack of 8 is now available at just $19.99.

