Vlogger Uses Hot Spring to Boil His Eggs and Puts Them in a Sandwich — It Went As Expected

A chef went to a hot spring in Japan and boiled eggs in the bubbling water to make a delicious sandwich.

Over the years, experts have found many benefits of hot springs, from stress management to detoxification. Another possible function of these hot springs is cooking, but many would shy away from it. Bayashi (@bayashi_tv) is not one of them, and he showed it in one of his Instagram videos. Having gained a reputation for being able to cook anywhere, he took on the challenge to test his skills in a hot spring. The video showed how it was both a yummy and peaceful experience, as the chef was able to relish his dish in the peace of nature. The comment section also appears to have appreciated the effort.

Chef coming to the hot spring (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @bayashi_tv)

The chef seems to have used Lake Kussharo in Japan as his kitchen. The place is known worldwide for its hot springs. The video begins with Bayashi saying, "Let’s make an egg sandwich in a hot spring." The chef then puts the tip of his finger in the hot spring and immediately takes it out, in a playful gesture, to possibly communicate to his viewers how hot the water was. Thereafter, he seems to go into a flashback, where he reveals how he reached the spot. The man rowed on a paddleboard and came to the spring full of hot bubbling water, where he began his magic.

At first, he put a netted bag full of eggs into the boiling water. After waiting for a while, he pulled the bag out and started peeling the eggs. The eggs were then moved into a ziplock bag with some seasonings and sauce. Bayashi sealed the bag and smashed the contents from outside. The mixture was then laid out on a slice of bread, and then he added two boiled eggs, which was followed by another layer of mixture. He topped it off with a bread slice, and his meal was ready. When he cut it open, the cross-section of the sandwich looked amazing. He took the first bite, and an immediate smile came to his face. He seemed to be happy with his effort.

Comment on the Video (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @w2sixpackchef)

The comment section was filled with appreciation and awe. @vico.wenas had a genuine query regarding the cooking process and wrote, "How do you know when it's done if you cook it in a hot spring?" @rodrigod1as7 was in all appreciation of the place and commented, "Such a beautiful place." Considering past evidence uncovered by researchers, it can be said that Bayashi is not only entertaining but also keeping a legacy alive.

Hot Springs are supposedly not new tools for cooking. Archaeological evidence explained in a study published in the National Library of Medicine implies that ancient humans were using hot springs to cook food in Olduvai Gorge around 1.8 million years ago. “As far as we can tell, this is the first time researchers have put forth concrete evidence for the possibility that people were using hydrothermal environments as a resource, where animals would’ve been gathering, and where the potential to cook was available,” said Roger Summons, the Schlumberger Professor of Geobiology in MIT’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences (EAPS), according to MIT.

