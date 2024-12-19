Veterinarian Urges People to Stay Clear of This Common Plant When Taking Dogs Out on a Walk

The seeds of this plant have a tendency to lodge themselves inside the dog's fur, often making them sick with abscesses and infections.

A few months ago, the case of a Boston terrier Maggie came to media attention. While roaming outside, she sniffed and inhaled from a cluster of grasses. In hours to come, her owners noticed the dog showing severe discomfort. When they took her to a local veterinary clinic, they found a foxtail lodged deep inside Maggie’s nasal passage. The foxtail was removed and Maggie was destined to stay alive. But not every pup parent can notice these signs early on. As a result, the hazardous foxtails end up sickening the canine, often taking their lives. In a popular video, Amanda from Holistic Pet Radio (@holisticpetradio), who guides pet parents on how to take care of their pups, advised dog owners to stay clear of this toxic plant when taking their canines out for a walk.

Cluster of foxtail grasses waving in breeze (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Min An)

Amanda begins and ends her days with dogs and cats. From ways to calm an anxious dog to raw feeding a cat, she shares lesser-known tips, guiding pet parents on how to provide the best care to the animals. Apart from Holistic Pet Radio, she also owns a natural pet food & supplies store in Leduc, Alberta called “The Bone & Biscuit,” according to her website.

In the short 7-second clip, she cautioned the dog owners, “Keep your dog away if you see this weed!” In the background was a snap of foxtail grasses. “Foxtails have a barbed seed head that can work their way into any part of your dog or cat,” Amanda explained in the video caption. “It can burrow into the skin and in worst case scenarios, can make it to vital organs, including the lungs, spinal cord or brain, & heart.” Scrolling down, she added some quick tips to protect a canine from the poisonous seedlings of foxtails. After a walk in an area where foxtails usually grow, pet parents should brush their canine with a sticker brush or a fine-toothed comb, to begin with. This will help remove any possible seeds trapped in their fur.

Excited dog in a field of grasses (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Zoe Jackson)

In general, foxtails are “spiked seed clusters found on some weed plants and wild grasses,” that get their name from the foxes’ bushy tails. The spiked seeds of this plant can quickly slip inside a dog’s hair or fur and embed themselves in its body, causing abscesses and a variety of infections, according to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine. Amanda shared some signs that reveal that a dog has been infected with foxtails. “Retching cough, gagging, excessive salivation or stretching their neck to swallow, eye swelling or discharge, repeated head shaking & tenderness in ears, sneezing repeatedly or pawing at their nose” are some of these.

Attention all pet owners! It's important to be aware of the risks of foxtail for all animals. These pesky weeds can cause serious harm if ingested or become lodged in ears, noses, and paws. Keep your pets safe by keeping them away from foxtail-infested areas. #PetSafety pic.twitter.com/obanivhvyS — Gateway Veterinary (@GatewayVetSrvc) August 28, 2024

It is not just the foxtails that are poisonous to the dogs. Essex Live reports that other innocent-looking plants like bluebells, hogweed and azaleas can equally be dangerous. “When out on walkies, whether it’s in a park, in the countryside or forest, it’s important to be vigilant and make sure that your dog doesn’t ingest anything toxic,” an expert suggested to pet owners. In America, where over 65 million households own a dog, this tip is not to be missed.

Image Source: TikTok | @jellybeandreamz

Image Source: TikTok | @sunmoonandstars221

Meanwhile, in the comments section of Amanda’s video, people synchronized with her advice. Many said they had already gone through it. @leannemarilyn said, “My dog lost an eye because of them.” @user9988342007162 shared that their pet got infected with this hazardous plant when they got stuck in the woods, and they had to spend almost £800 to get the animal operated.

#foxtaildogs #dogsafety #dogpsa ♬ Jacob and the Stone - Emile Mosseri @holisticpetradio Foxtails have a barbed seed head that can work their way into any part of your dog or cat. It can burrow into the skin and in worst case scenarios, can make it to vital organs, including the lungs, spinal cord or brain, & heart. 🐾 Always do a visual inspection of your pet after walking in areas with foxtails (especially their paws) & give them a brush with a slicker brush or fine toothed comb to remove any possible seed heads caught in their fur. 🤕 Signs that your pet may have an embedded foxtail can vary greatly based on its location, but some signs include: - Retching cough, gagging, excessive salivation or stretching their neck to swallow - Eye swelling &/ or discharge - Repeated head shaking & tenderness in ears - Sneezing repeatedly or pawing at their nose - Abscesses, swelling & pain ❗️If you think your pet has a foxtail seed embedded in them, you should seek veterinary medical assistance immediately. #foxtail

