Underwater Explorers Discover an Ancient Port That Dates Back to Cleopatra’s Era

'I’ve never seen anything like this,' Bob Ballard, a National Geographic explorer, said about the recent discovery.

From full-fledged cities to ancient, powerful temples, ocean floors across the world have often revealed some of history’s most thrilling secrets. Not only this, but divers and archaeologists have also discovered ancient ships, abandoned ports, and numerous unique artifacts preserved in the ocean. In one such discovery, archaeologists have reportedly found the remains of a long-lost port that dates back to the era of Cleopatra VII. This submerged port was discovered off the coast of Egypt, near the ruins of the Taposiris Magna temple. Experts have also claimed that this port once thrived as an extremely busy maritime hub, connecting traders and travelers in the region.

An underwater archaeologist discovered ancient anchors. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Humberto Ramirez)

A group of expert archaeologists, which included National Geographic explorers Kathleen Martínez and Bob Ballard, came across huge columns, more than 20 feet tall, athe Mediterranean Sea while tracing a previously discovered tunnel. They also found stone floors, large cement blocks, ship anchors, and tall jars called amphorae, as reported by CNN. These discoveries suggest that the underwater site may have once been a port used during Cleopatra’s reign. As reported by Newsweek, Martínez, a popular archaeologist who was once a criminal lawyer, spoke about the discovery and said, "The port was active during the time of Cleopatra and before at the beginning of the dynasty."

Bob Ballard speaks onstage. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman)

On September 18, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (‎رئاسة مجلس الوزراء المصري) revealed the exciting discovery, which was also broadcast by National Geographic in its documentary titled Cleopatra’s Final Secret. It is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu. In the documentary, Ballard said, “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I’ve been underwater. I’ve never seen anything like this. This clearly looks like it’s man-made.” Martínez strongly believes that this remarkable discovery is a promising step forward in her two-decade-long quest to find the lost tomb of Cleopatra VII, a mystery that has fascinated experts for centuries.

She said, “The discovery of the tomb of Cleopatra will be one of the biggest discoveries of the century. Since the ancient Egyptians speak to us through their tombs, I believe that she should have all this important information that she wanted us to know about her, about her time, about the way she thinks.” The expert archaeologist further said, “Cleopatra is a mystery, and she also became a myth. There are so many questions raised about her, even about how she looked. So, the discovery of her tomb, if it’s intact, will answer all those questions.”

(L) Ancient pottery from Cleopatra's era found under the sea; (R) A survey of the area of the Taposiris Magna temple in Alexandria. (Image Source: Facebook | ‎رئاسة مجلس الوزراء المصري)

Meanwhile, even though she lived for just 39 years, the late Queen Cleopatra left a powerful legacy as Egypt’s final pharaoh and one of the few women to rule in the ancient world. She shaped the politics and history for the generations to come. Cleopatra became queen at just the age of 18 and died a few years later after losing the battle to Octavian, the founder of the Roman Empire. Following their victory, the Romans erased all of Cleopatra's monuments and images, trying to erase her from history. Martínez believes that after Cleopatra’s death, her body was taken to Taposiris Magna in Alexandria and was hidden in a secret tomb.

More on Green Matters

Archaeologists Discover a 7,000-Year-Old Road Built at The Bottom of Mediterranean Sea

Archaeologists Find an Incredible Secret Hidden Under the Nile River That Could Change History

Scientists Discover a 'Lost City' Deep in the Atlantic Ocean — Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Before