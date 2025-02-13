Archaeologists Find an Incredible Secret Hidden Under the Nile River That Could Change History

An international team of divers discovered ancient finds from the depths of the Nile River that treasure Egypt's unique history.

A large part of Earth’s history remains submerged underwater. While most of it may be due to natural phenomena, humans have also contributed to the mystery at varied points in time. Egypt is considered to be a trove of historical artifacts with a rich heritage revolving around pyramids and pharaohs. One of the most powerful civilizations in the Archaic Period around 3,000 years ago, the North African nation has been a favorite spot for archaeologists. In July 2024, a diving expedition in the Nile River unearthed ancient rock carvings and hieroglyphic inscriptions submerged in the flooded city of Aswan, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced in a Facebook statement.

Boats in Sea in Aswan, Egypt. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Diego F. Parra)

The discovery was made with a joint effort between Egypt’s Supreme Council of Archaeology and France’s Paul Valery University Montpellier to form the French-Egyptian Archaeological Mission. The divers led by Dr. Chris Crassion from the French team uncovered remnants of paintings, inscriptions, and miniatures of the kings of Amenhotep III, Thutmose IV, Psamtik II, and Apries during the first leg of the underwater survey project between the regions of the Aswan Reservoir and the High Dam, the statement revealed. The authorities confirmed that the remains were still in a good state of preservation.

Ancient inscriptions in Egypt. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | AXP Photography)

The endeavor spotlights the significance of Aswan, known for its trade and granite quarries, located on the east bank of the Nile at the first cataract. The city is characterized by its serene Nile Valley scenery and treasured archaeological sites, per Aswan Forum. Unfortunately, Aswan was flooded following the construction of the Aswan High Dam between 1960 and 1970. While UNESCO did its best to preserve and record as many of the historic artifacts, the time constraints allowed for only some of them to be relocated in time, leaving the others to exist underwater.

View of wooden steps taken underwater. (Image Source: Pexels | Francesco Ungaro)

The French-Egyptian team of experts strove to identify and record the remaining inscriptions that may have survived despite the flooding. Impressively, they left no stone unturned, literally, to document these findings using photography, video, and photogrammetry, explained Dr Hesham El-Leity, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Preservation and Registration at the Supreme Council of Antiquities. The photogrammetry technique was key in forging a potential 3D model of the ancient carvings for scientific publishing that would contribute to their protection and preservation, said Dr. Islam Selim, director general of the General Department of Underwater Antiquities at the council.

Archaeological site. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Alejandro Jimenez-Serrano, an archeologist and professor of Egyptology and Near Eastern Archaeology at the University of Jaen in Spain, disclosed that the recent discoveries were likely transported to a different location in Egypt, as per Live Science. William Carruthers of the University of Essex in the U.K. noted that the resilience of the historical artifacts exceeded UNESCO’s expectations, which were thought to eventually perish over time.

The peaceful city of Aswan, formerly known as Swenett or the Land of Gold, was a distinguished location for ancient Egyptians flanked by notable temples, including the Abu Simbel bearing four giant statues of Ramesses II and the Philae temple complex where the final Egyptian inscription was written in A.D. 394. According to a UNESCO report, Aswan was the commercial hub for convoys traveling to and from Nubia, with its historical ties to the Nubian Kings who ruled the city for thousands of years.

You can follow the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Facebook for more updates on the expedition.