Two Beloved Candy Bars Voluntarily Recalled by Manufacturer Ahead of Halloween Due to Allergy Risks

The candy bar manufacturer has issued recall due to potential contamination with undeclared tree nuts in these chocolates.

The immune system of humans is a fascinating piece of architecture equipped with defensive battlefields and armor. In some people, however, this immune system is programmed with an error, which makes the body mistakenly think that a tree nut the person has gobbled down their mouth is dangerous. With Halloween approaching this year, some of these dangerous “tree nut” spirits might be lurking for real. If you are stocking up your supply for children’s “trick or treat” baskets with Zingerman’s candy bars, beware. According to a public announcement by the FDA, dated October 27, Zingerman’s initiated a product recall for two of its popular candy bars on October 24, due to a potential contamination with undeclared tree nuts.

Chocolate aisle in a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Sakkawokkie)

The recall comes from an investigation that revealed an erroneous swapping of peanuts and cashews in two different candy bar products. The problem, according to the report, was likely caused by a temporary breakdown in the production line or in the packaging processes. Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the candy bar manufacturer issued recalls for full-size bars of 158 Peanut Butter Crush and 78 Cashew Cow candy bars, each product packaged in 2 oz boxes, colored purple-yellow and blue-yellow, respectively. The peanut bars were found to contain undeclared cashews, whereas the cashew bars were found to contain undeclared peanuts, as if the two nuts had notoriously swapped their personalities to torment allergic humans.

Assorted tree nuts stocked in a tray (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | bebe Istrate)

On a serious note, the FDA has cautioned people with tree nut allergies to stay away from these chocolates, or they may run the risk of experiencing life-threatening allergic reactions in their bodies. The product was distributed to retailers across Michigan and New York. No illnesses have been reported so far, but if you have consumed the product, the best thing you can do is to visit a doctor and get a medical check-up.

Assorted tree nuts in different bowls (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fcafotodigital)

As elucidated by FoodAllergy.org, a tree nut allergy acts out by provoking the mechanism of the body’s immune system. When a person allergic to tree nuts eats nuts like a peanut or a walnut, their immune system mistakes the proteins from these nuts as dangerous to the body. The system starts releasing IgE antibodies as a defense mechanism, signaling the body to produce certain chemicals. The sudden launch of these chemicals in the bloodstream causes the veins and organs to swell up, which causes an abrupt drop in blood pressure. The abrupt shift can trigger a shock in the body, which can sometimes be fatal.

Red blood cells in the body (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Roger Sutcliffe)

Most people with tree nut allergies are allergic to six tree nuts, including walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, and pistachios. Approximately 50% of children who are allergic to one tree nut are allergic to another tree nut. In conversation with Parade Magazine, a spokesperson from Zingerman’s Candy Manufacturer assured that this recall is an isolated case and none of the company’s other products are affected by it.

Happy woman enjoying a candy bar (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Olena Miroshnichenko)

“While our range of Candy Bars is one of our most popular products, the number of bars affected was a tiny fraction of our output,” the representative clarified, adding that, “We notified all of the wholesale customers who received them, and they have been removed from sale, with many returned to us.” Consumers who have already purchased these two candy bar products are advised to return them to the retailer for a refund or contact Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.

