FDA Recalls Corn Bread Across California Due to Undeclared Allergens — Return ASAP For Full Refund

Following FDA's routine inspections to ensure retail stores are abiding by their imposed regulations, these allergens were identified.

The food industry is responsible for reporting allergens in their products, an essential instruction for protecting individuals with allergies and preventing potentially life-threatening reactions. When not provided in the product description, undeclared allergens can mislead consumers into making uninformed choices about the food they purchase and consume. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration facilitated a product recall by Ariana Sweets Inc. in Fremont, California. The manufacturer was found to have distributed their Afghan Corn Bread ‘Doda’ product with undeclared allergens like sesame and wheat, per Food Safety News.

A young celiac woman suffers from abdominal pain after eating fresh bread. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |SimpleImages)

The allergens could pose a serious, life-threatening risk to individuals with allergies or sensitivities to wheat and sesame. The FDA held Ariana Sweets Inc. accountable for not disclosing information on these allergens in the corn bread products manufactured before April 24, 2025. The detailed information of the product includes the official name as Afghani Corn Bread ‘Doda’, with a standard size of 24 ounces. The product appears as a round sweet bread in a plastic bag. The UPC Code is 753182432670. The corn bread was distributed in retail stores all across California.

Health inspector with chef in kitchen. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Phil Boorman)

According to the report, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported following the recall. However, it is advised that consumers with sesame or wheat allergies refrain from consuming the product. For those consumers who have already purchased may dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund from the store. As per Nemours. Kids Health, sesame allergy causes the body’s immune system to overreact to the proteins in sesame. The immune system normally fights infections and somehow identifies the sesame proteins as harmful invaders in the body, responding in a manner to fight them off.

Sesame and black sesame. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | retales botijero)

This results in allergic reactions. Even minute amounts may trigger allergic reactions. Sesame oil or seeds are typically found in products like crackers, chips, Asian, African & Mediterranean cuisine, sauces, dressings, dips, and other snacks. For wheat allergies, it usually manifests in the form of hay fever and other allergic reactions. This allergy may be genetic and include symptoms like hives, skin rash, nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, indigestion, runny nose, and sneezing, per the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. To prevent such reactions, it is important to avoid foods that trigger the symptoms, control the symptoms with antihistamines and corticosteroids.

Woman Suffering from a Stomach Pain. (Representative Image Source: Pexels| Andrea Piacquadio)

The FDA enforces regulations to protect vulnerable individuals from food allergies and hypersensitivities by mandating companies to list ingredients on packaged foods and beverages. On YouTube, the FDA (@US_FDA) shared a webinar on allergen labeling for retail food stores. In addition to that, the FDA also conducts routine inspections and sampling to check that major food allergens are labelled on the products, ensuring the safety of consumers. The sesame and wheat allergens in the corn bread were identified during the routine inspections. The FDA also prevents cross-contact of allergens and labeling controls during manufacturing and packaging.

It holds the right to remove or seize food products from the market that do not comply with the safety regulations and refuse imported products, per an official FDA report. As of now, about 160 food products have been identified to cause food allergies in people. Gluten is one of the common allergens that affects individuals with celiac disease. Studies have shown that food allergies are a rapidly growing public health concern that affects about 3% of adults and 7% of the child population, as reported by the Clinical Nutrition and Hospital Dietetics.