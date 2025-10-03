Traveler Visits Nearly Every US National Park — and He Thinks One of Them Is Quite Underrated

James Ian moved to the U.S. 20 years ago and has since made it his goal to explore the nation’s national parks.

The national parks located across the U.S. are among the most popular travel destinations in the world, drawing millions of tourists and adventure lovers each year. From the Grand Canyon to Yellowstone National Park, these protected landscapes feature breathtaking scenery, unique wildlife, and rich history. These places are great to spend time with family and friends. Recently, a 56-year-old dedicated traveler, James Ian, who has visited almost every U.S. national park, shared his best choice. He revealed which national park he believes is the country's most underrated destination.

A scenic view of Zion National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ed Freeman)

Ian, who is originally from Australia, relocated to the United States nearly 20 years ago. Since then, he has been on a personal mission to explore the natural treasures in the country. This goal was driven by his love for the outdoors and a passion for adventure. Over the years, he has had firsthand experience of all the diverse landscapes and ecosystems that make each of the national parks unique. As reported by Newsweek, Ian revealed, "I've visited most of them, but none of the Alaskan ones—yet." During an interview, when the passionate traveler was asked to name his favorite national park among all those in the US, he admitted it was a tough choice, but if he had to pick, it would probably be Zion in Utah.

This national park in Utah is popular among tourists for its unique landscapes and a suitable ecosystem that is home to several unusual plant and animal species. While Zion is Ian's top choice, he further revealed that the North Cascades National Park in Washington is the most underrated one. Praising the beauty of the park, he said, "The mountain scenery is breathtaking—there are bright green lakes, jagged mountain peaks, and woods. I mean, it has it all, and hardly anyone goes. It's one of life's mysteries to me." The best time to visit the North Cascades is between July and early September, according to him.

A woman at North Cascades National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alex Moliski)

Ian's love for the place was evident when he added, "There are four distinct sections to the park and, by far, the most popular and easiest to access is the Ross Lake National Recreation Area. It's a corridor along the main North Cascades Highway with beautiful lakes, some of the best hiking trails, and a scenic drive." Despite being one of America’s most stunning mountain areas, the North Cascades remains one of the least visited. As reported by Forbes, in 2023, the national park was visited by just over 40,000 visitors, putting it second on the list of the least-visited national parks in the region.

A starry night at North Cascades National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alex Moliski)

Talking about the reason behind the low number of visitors, it has been believed that the park is located in a remote place, which is hard to reach. A few others also highlight the limited facilities, such as lodging and camping options. Meanwhile, during the interview, Ian also mentioned the park, which he believes is overrated. According to him, it's Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, as it is less impressive when compared to others. Furthermore, if you're someone who is just starting to explore the national parks in the US, Ian suggests Acadia National Park is the best option.

