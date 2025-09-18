Our Favorite State Park Bounces Back From Helene Destruction, Just in Time for Fall

Mount Mitchell, the highest peak along the Mississippi River, was shut down as Hurricane Helene uprooted its greenery.

It was around 500 million years ago when the towering cluster of rugged mountains emerged from the ground, spurred by a metamorphosis of ocean sediments, per Explore Asheville. Fast forward to the 1910s, the mountains were appearing to be threatened by recurring logging episodes, to treat which, a team of scientists decided to enclose them within the boundary of timber rail lines and private roads.

Stunning view of Mount Mitchell State Park, North Carolina (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Margaret W)

As a result, Mount Mitchell State Park was developed. Today, the park sits along the Blue Ridge Pathway, carpeted with winding forest trails of fragrant balsam whose aroma triggers euphoric sensations in anyone who walks through them. Back in the fall of 2024, the park was intermittently closed when Hurricane Helene barrelled towards North Carolina, flattening trees and ripping root buds. But on September 15, 2025, the North Carolina Division of Parks & Recreation announced its reopening.

“The reopening coincides with the Blue Ridge Parkway reopening between milepost 382 in Asheville and milepost 355.3, near the entrance to the state park. With this announcement, all North Carolina state parks are now at least partially open,” the park division stated on its website.

Stunning view of Mount Mitchell State Park, North Carolina (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | ZRFPhoto)

In a statement, Governor Josh Stein, said, “North Carolinians and travelers from across the country will be able to visit Mount Mitchell State Park just in time for leaf season,” according to Men’s Journal, and added, “I am grateful to the National Park Service and NCDOT teams for their hard work to reopen this stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway and excited that people can continue to see what makes western North Carolina unforgettable.” Most trails in the park are now open, except the intersection with Camp Alice Trail and several connecting trails in Pisgah National Forest.

The south of the park is undergoing several repairs, and the far north is in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Blue Ridge Pathway will remain closed past Mount Mitchell’s entrance to milepost 334 near Little Switzerland, with repairs that could take another year, per NCParks. State Parks Director Brian Strong said he’s eager to welcome back the visitors to enjoy the iconic views of Mount Mitchell, all the while requesting visitors to be mindful of continuous facility closures, including those within neighboring public lands.

Stunning view of summit in Mount Mitchell State Park, North Carolina (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joel Carillet)

The park's website has instructed that visitors approaching from the east and the north will need to enter the parkway near Asheville. "Travelers should plan ahead and ensure they have enough fuel for a 70-mile round trip before entering the Parkway, as there are no gas stations near the park," the website said. Currently, the facilities provided by the park include concession stands, which will remain open during weekends, and a gift shop. The tent campsites and restaurant will remain closed until further notice. If you live in close proximity to the park, you can head there on September 18th to join the re-opening celebration event.

