America’s Deadliest National Park Now Welcomes Volunteers to Live on Site — but There’s a Catch

To fight against a major issue, the officials closed a popular campsite in the national park in August 2024. Now, it's reopening.

All the national parks in America are protected areas that highlight the nation’s breathtaking natural beauty and wildlife. From beautiful mountains and dense forests to ancient volcanoes and mysterious lakes, each park offers a unique landscape. These national parks are a gem for any adventure lover, as they get a chance to enjoy their favorite activities like hiking, camping, and more. Recently, a unique opportunity has opened for all the thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Volunteers are being invited to live in one of America’s deadliest national parks, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, located in Nevada. The area has seen hundreds of death cases throughout the years.

An aerial view of Lake Mead. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Evan Lang)

A recent study conducted by a company called My Baggage revealed the average number of annual deaths for each national park from 2007 to 2024, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area topped the list with an average of 20.88 deaths every year. As reported by Newsweek, most of these deaths were caused by drowning. According to the park rangers, these heartbreaking cases repeatedly happen because the people visiting there fail to follow even the basic water safety guidelines, which are provided to them by the park officials. One of the most common mistakes that they make is that they neglect the order of always wearing a life jacket when stepping into the water.

An empty campsite at Lake Mead. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | George Rose)

Since Lake Mead is located in a desert region, strong winds can leave swimmers stranded, and without life jackets, many of them have drowned before help arrives. Meanwhile, just like most U.S. national parks, Lake Mead also has some of the most beautiful campsites in the country. For instance, Government Wash, which is located close to Las Vegas, was once an iconic tourist destination, popular for its beautiful desert and lake views. However, over the years, it became more frequented by people who broke the law than by actual campers, as reported by The Travel.

A massive camp of about 300 people, far more than the area could handle, grew at Government Wash. This also led to several other issues, like illegal campfires, dumped goods, and litter all around. Crime rate in the area also skyrocketed, with more than a thousand dangerous incidents being reported. To fight against this issue, the officials closed the site to the public for a complete cleanup in August 2024. However, now, more than a year after the closure, Government Wash is reopening, but officials worry that the old issues might return. This is the reason why Lake Mead is inviting two volunteers to live on-site to monitor visitors and ensure they follow the rules.

The national park officials shared an Instagram post and wrote, “Looking for the chance to volunteer and reside in a National Park? Volunteering may provide you with that opportunity. Lake Mead has an opportunity where you can escape the life of the city and reside on park property while you support our efforts to improve visitors' experiences at Government Wash.” While the volunteers won’t be acting as law officials, their presence could help the rangers spot problems early, so that quick action can be taken.

