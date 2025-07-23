This Futuristic Garden Helps You Grow Vegetables Indoors Using Fog — You Just Have to Plug It In

All you need is to install this garden using a plug point, a Wi-Fi source, and items in the package. You can grow whatever you want.

Imagine if astronauts were making pizza and they suddenly realized that they had run out of basil or tomatoes. At home, you’d instantly run to a nearby grocery store or order it on your phone. But these fictional astronauts didn’t have the liberty to do this. This led them to create something that could grow basil without the need for someone to stock it for them from an actual garden. In real life, it wasn’t these astronauts who designed this technology, but the Plantaform Store. They harnessed NASA’s state-of-the-art fogponics technology to create the “world’s first smart indoor garden that grows plants with fog.” The futuristic indoor garden is available on the official Plantaform Store at $749.99.

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

First-of-its-kind indoor garden

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

Fitting aptly well into the age of AI, Plantaform’s indoor garden is entirely app-controlled. All of its settings, including temperature, humidity, light wavelengths, and watering cycles, are monitored by this app that works on NASA’s fogponics technology, designed to create food from fog. Resembling a giant hummingbird egg, an alien spaceship, or a lettuce spaceship, this autopilot garden comes in two colors: Frost White and Midnight Black.

Fogponics technology

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

The technology, according to Homes & Gardens, is a form of aeroponics that incorporates vaporized water and plant nutrients to grow edible plants that are usually grown in commercial agriculture settings. Unlike hydroponics, which deals with dipping plant roots in water, aeroponics involves plants being suspended in the air, with their roots hanging down. Meanwhile, the nutrient-and water-rich mist droplets dangling in the air feed these roots, making them grow and sprout into full-fledged plants, including herbs, vegetables, and flowers.

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

This particular garden showers plants with an ultra-fine mist containing droplets smaller than 50 microns, per Business Insider. It also comes with window shades provided to dampen the light it emits. Experts at Homes & Gardens claim that this innovative garden uses 30 to 50 percent less water than hydroponics and 98% less water than traditional growing methods. Michelle P used it to grow orange tomatoes for her grandchildren. You can grow whatever you like, not just tomatoes or basil.

Fully automated system

The eggshell-shaped garden works entirely on an automated system; you can start simply by connecting it to a plug-point and a Wi-Fi source such as your phone. The Plantaform App provides real-time monitoring, and the specialized horticultural LED lights come with built-in self-adjusting settings that will modify based on the schedule of your plants’ growth. Water can last for as long as two to three weeks before you refill it.

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

The energy-efficient design helps gardeners grow their own vegetables without digging too deep into their pockets. “I am obsessed! Love watching the progress. Only 24 days to go for my first harvest,” a customer named Tracey wrote in a review on Plantaform’s store.

No soil, no mess

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

Since here fog and mist, darlings do all the work, you can easily avoid the hassle and clumsiness of soil or pesticides. Even more, the plants here don’t even require sunlight to grow. No mess, no babysitting, just fresh food and avant-garde gardening. When Ayoub Doghmi installed this garden in their gym, they were stunned by the results. “We received many compliments about it. Its revolutionary nature can bring a whole new dimension of life into any space.”

Additional items included in the package

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

Apart from the jumbo egg-shaped garden, the package includes one lettuce mix plant pack, a six-month supply of Plantaform Nutrients, four tinted magnetic windows, fifteen pod plus, fifteen germination domes, fifteen pod lids, a power adapter, a cord, and a user manual that outlines the installation instructions step by step.

World's first indoor garden that grows plants with fog by Plantaform (Image Source: Plantaform Store)

The remarkable compact garden recently became the winner of the Best of Innovation in the Food and AgTech category for 2025 at CES and is now available to purchase in the US. On Amazon, the status is currently unavailable, but it may be back in stock very soon.

