Starting a Veggie Garden? Amazon Has an Assorted Mix of Over 10,000 Seeds That Can Germinate Quickly

Customers are saying that getting these seed packets is like 'entering a lottery.' Inside every seed packet, magic unfolds as a plant baby.

Your garden is like a book. When you open the gates of your house, an ideal garden should make you feel as if you’ve entered a beautiful meadow patterned with flowering beds, herbs, and a magical greenhouse of all the plants you can cook and roast in your kitchen. If you want to transform your garden in such a way, the Black Duck Brand brings to you a set of 43 assorted vegetable and herb seed packets exploding with more than 10,000 seeds. Shop them on Amazon and take out your garden tools because once you rip open this pack, you’re in for a gardening adventure.

Assorted seed packet with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store (Image Source: Amazon)

Heirloom seeds

Assorted seed packet with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store (Image Source: Amazon)

All the seeds coming in these packets are 100% non-GMO, according to the product description. You won’t find old or stale seeds; that’s what the “Black Duck Promise” is all about. All the seeds have been sourced from companies located within the United States to ensure food safety standards are followed. The set, packaged in Delaware, includes an assortment of vegetable, fruit, and herb seed varieties, all from Freedom Farms, which sells custom event packets for weddings and baby showers. The seeds come with Mylar bags for easy and efficient seed storage. One stock will last for years when stored in a cool, dry place.

Customers planted seeds from the Assorted seed packet that comes with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store (Image Source: Amazon)

Corn, squash, beans, cucumber, broccoli, carrots, peas, tomatoes, onion, sunflowers, kale, squash, peppers; you name it, and there you have it. “The seeds you receive are kind of like entering a lottery. I am satisfied,” wrote Lilcoupon in a review. To add to your excitement, each packet features a short poetic description of the plant that the seeds inside it will grow, as well as instructions for sowing the seeds and harvesting the veggies.

Customers planted seeds from the Assorted seed packet that comes with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store (Image Source: Amazon)

Amazon has also shared an exemplary description on the product page for a packet of radish. The title features various names of radish, including China Rose, Scarlet China, and the botanical name Raphanus sativus. Below these names is the short descriptive text that mentions the details of this vegetable, such as it is “easy to grow,” it has “smooth rose-colored skin,” it makes up for an “excellent salad vegetable,” and is bred for “upland and sandy soils.” Underneath this text is a table that details the instructions for planting the seeds.

Seed description on the back side of the Assorted seed packet that comes with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store (Image Source: Amazon)

High germination rate

Customer planted seeds from the Assorted seed packet that comes with over 10,000 seeds by Black Duck Store to create a veggie garden (Image Source: Amazon)

These seeds are not made by a magician, but their germination rate is no less than magic. The store claims that most of the seeds will take only seven to fourteen days to germinate. Customers agree. “We planted in disposable cups and covered with plastic film to create humid conditions to help the germination process. Within 3 days, plants started to pop up, which was way before what the packet said,” shared Ashanda H. LAlexander01 said, “Best seeds I've ever bought, almost everyone has been successful. Will buy these from now on. You get a ton of seeds with this.”

Customer wrapped the seed packets from Black Duck Store in Kraft papers for party gifting (Image Source: Amazon)

CooperPixie, a parent, shared that these seed packets served a purpose much greater than just gardening. They became a wonderful opportunity for them to teach and educate their children about the importance of growing and caring for plants. As a fun activity, they planted pumpkin seeds from this set and engaged in pretend play, as if they were at Hogwarts. Another customer, Blueberry Baker, wrapped the seed packets in Kraft papers and tied them with rope strings as gift packs for a Beatrix Potter-themed party.

More on Green Matters

Amazon Has a $20 Sunlight Calculator That Checks If Your Veggie Garden Is Getting Enough Sun

What Is Hydroponic Gardening? You Can Now Get a Rich Harvest of Veggies and Herbs Without Soil

Even People Without a Backyard Can Grow Herbs and Veggies — You Just Have to Think ‘Vertically’