Subway Customer Orders $8 Salad to Be Delivered And Were Stunned To See What Arrived in the Box

The customer revealed that this was not the first time they had experienced something like that from the Subway store.

Robots are the future. Well, not just yet. A college student, with less than $100 in his bank account, ordered a budget salad from Subway. It was already dark outside their campus, and they did not want to walk all across to get to the nearby Subway store. Hence, they had a little robot from the robot delivery service, Starship, pick it up from the store. The student and their friend were rather fascinated by the robot’s efficiency. But that is until they opened the $8 order to find nothing but a few slices of ham packed in. On Reddit, the student under the username u/BitOBunny shared their dilemma, quickly becoming a hilarious internet moment.

A Subway store with an open sign. (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Szymon)

“I ordered a salad, they sent me 12 slices of ham,” the caption teased. The college student explained that after receiving the order from the robot, they went back to their room to check. The bowl of ham ruined the student’s dinner plans, but they still had to figure out a temporary fix. “I ordered a salad from Subway using this little robot delivery service my campus has. I get back to my room, and see that my "salad" is just a bowl of ham. The cold cut combo is supposed to have three types of meat anyway, why just the ham?” the post added.

Ham slices with bread. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nadin Sh)

Two pictures of the order were shared. The first showed few slices of ham packed away in a plastic container, while the second snap presented the bill to confirm the 19-year-old student’s exact order. Later, the college student in the U.S. revealed that the Subway store had sent in a botched order with nothing but toppings previously. Hoping it was an honest mistake by the food chain, the student told Newsweek, “But I gave them the benefit of the doubt and tried again."

Apparently, the poster might have predicted the delivery mix-up beforehand. "I was on a phone call with my friend at the time I ordered the food, and I said something along the lines of 'if they send me just ham again, I'm going to cry,” they said. The little robot who delivered the salad and a sandwich had a British voice for communication, as chosen by the student. While they laughed about it initially, the food left them in hysterics. “I started laughing so hard, I literally started crying,” the poster recalled.

Delivery Robots Beside the Building. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kindel Media)

The order had exactly 12 ham slices, which the student ate with the sandwich order “out of spite.” The Reddit user honestly admitted that they were rather broke and did not have enough money to buy bread and make a ham sandwich out of it. "I still haven't ordered back from there, although I have used the robot a couple of other times." Meanwhile, Subway refused to comment on the issue, but Starship Technologies offered an amusing explanation for the delivery error.

A spokesperson, Annie Hendrick, said that their robots are delivery experts, with over 7 million successful orders, but “they haven’t quite figured out how to assemble a salad yet!” With over 36,000 votes and hundreds of comments from internet users, the student’s salad mix-up went viral. “Yeah, bowl of vegetables, bowl of ham. It’s hard to tell the difference,” wrote u/gatton while u/EarlStevenson said, “I’m sorry that happened, but it is very funny.”