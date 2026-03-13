Sly Red Fox Sneaks Onto a Ship to Make 3,000-Mile Journey From UK To New York City

A red fox that secretly boarded a cargo ship in England ended up 3,000 miles away in New York—and now lives at the Bronx Zoo.

After secretly hitching a ride on a cargo ship departing Southampton, England, a red fox somehow made it all the way to New York. This 11-pound male was found among the ship’s cargo and rescued by United States Customs and Border Protection. He is currently under the care of the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo, where vets say the unexpected traveler appears to be in good shape. “He seems to be settling in well. It’s gone through a lot,” the zoo’s director of animal programs, Keith Lovett, said, per Daily Mail.

The red fox is 2 years old, and on February 19, 2026, wildlife experts quickly set up a temporary space for him. Early checkups suggest he is doing well after the long journey. However, veterinarians are still waiting for results from a few routine tests just to be sure everything looks good. “First and foremost we're just focused on the animal's health. All things considered, it's doing pretty well, it's nice and strong, it doesn't seem terribly afraid of people, it's not that skittish, so the animal is doing well,” Lovett said. After veterinarians confirm he is doing well, staff at the Bronx Zoo will start working with wildlife specialists to decide where the fox should live for long term.

The fox has now found a new home in NYC's Bronx Zoo. (Image Source: (L) Bronx Zoo; (R) Getty/Lya_Cattel)

However, there is still no explanation about how the fox ended up aboard the car-carrying cargo ship. The vessel, loaded with automobiles, had departed from Southampton on February 4, 2026. At some point during the transatlantic trip, crew members noticed an unexpected furry passenger when the ship was on its way to the Port of New York and New Jersey. After the vessel finally docked on February 18, officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stepped in to handle the situation. The fox was safely collected and taken to the Bronx Zoo the following day for care and evaluation.

The red fox, scientifically called Vulpes vulpes, is actually one of the most widespread mammals on the planet. These foxes live across huge parts of Europe, Asia, North America, and even parts of North Africa. They are especially known for adapting easily to different environments, from forests and grasslands to farms and even cities. Since red foxes are omnivores, they eat a little bit of everything. In the wild, their meals can include rodents, birds, insects, fruits, and berries. As for this globe-trotting fox, he is being fed a mix of produce, protein, and biscuit-style animal food at Bronx Zoo.

A burrowing owl from Florida previously snuck onto a cruise (Image Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

In fact, the fox is not the first animal to accidentally take a long ocean trip. In 2025, two burrowing owls from Florida ended up hitching a ride on the cruise ship Allure of the Seas. Passengers spotted the birds hanging around the ship’s garden area during the transatlantic journey. The unexpected guests stayed on board the entire trip and were later safely captured when the ship docked in Cartagena, where wildlife officials arranged for their care.

Both the birds returned to the U.S. the following month. “It must have been very bewildering for them. Some of the newer cruise ships have a lot of green space and like plant life on board to make it more park-like, so I’m curious if that may have been something that was of particular interest or comforting for them,” Natalie Montero-McAllister, from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said, per The Guardian.

