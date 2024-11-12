Doctor Swears by Simple ‘Thought Shuffling’ Method for Those Who Have Trouble Falling Asleep

There's a simple sleep hack that we can do to trick the brain into falling asleep faster by disorganization of thoughts.

In the wake of depreciating attention spans and technologically induced insomnia, sleep onset seems challenging for the average person today. On that note, dermatologist and TikTok influencer, Dr. Scott Walter (@denverskindoc) has shared a science-approved sleep hack to doze off faster. He suggested a simple method that does not require the need for external supplements. In fact, it is a mental practice that tricks the brain into falling asleep. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 adults are sleep-deprived. Thus, the sleep hack might as well be a need of the hour.

Young woman lying wide awake on her bed at night. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrii Lysenko)

Easy hack to fall asleep quickly

Dr. Walter admitted in a TikTok video posted earlier that he often has trouble falling asleep. He acknowledged the wide-ranging issue of insomnia and sleep troubles and recommended an easy way to fall asleep fast, especially when the mind does not want to. The dermatologist stitched his video with popular TikTok content creator Sydney (@sydneyraz), who specializes in life hacks, to share the method that was a “light switch moment” for him when he learned about it. Cognitive shuffling is a simple mental exercise that reorganizes or rearranges thoughts in the brain. “Basically, distracting your mind from conscious thought patterns that may keep you awake,” Dr. Walter said in the video.

Man sleeping peacefully in his bed. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Kitchen)

He noted that while there are other potential ways to induce sleep like reading, taking hot showers before bed, or taking melatonin supplements, cognitive shuffling does the work without external stimulation. The dermatology expert, who boasts 1.5 million followers on TikTok, suggested two ways to do it. The first way is to think up random words or objects that are completely unrelated or “make no sense.” Whereas the second method requires some steps which include picking a letter and counting your heartbeat. Then, think of a new word with that letter after 8 heartbeats.



How does cognitive shuffling work?

Drawing of a human head with multiple questions inside the mind. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mixmike)

It is clear that the suggested methods try to distract the brain from getting attached to a particular thought but Dr. Walter said there is an additional benefit. “Cognitive shuffling mimics what is called micro dreams,” he stated. These micro dreams usually occur during the transition from consciousness to sleep and allow the brain to prepare itself for a period of rest. Cognitive shuffling hinders the processes of memory, evaluation, planning, scheduling, and problem-solving, urging the brain to not be able to make sense of things, according to a report by Antenatal & Postnatal Psychology Network.

"I've been doing this for years and thought it was just me being odd," said @nicky7478. "I close my eyes and try to make a movie in my head," added @joe_garza. Some users were concerned about how the method would work for people with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), while others shared their particular ways to fall asleep sooner. However, Dr. Walter mentions that this sleep hack has personally been a “game changer” for him and encourages others to try it out. Meanwhile, TikTok influencer Syndey exclaims at the beginning of the video, saying how he wishes he had known about this mental exercise before he reached his thirties.

