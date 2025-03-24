Shopper Takes a Bite Of Costco's Carrot Cupcake And Notices Something Odd Inside: "It Felt..."

When the 18-year-old dug his fork into the fluffy brown bread of the cake, he was in for a surprise.

Every year, tons of people eagerly await Costco’s Mini Carrot Cupcakes that hit the shelves usually around Easter. Topped with cream cheese frosting and speckled with toasted walnuts and raisins, its squishy, moist chocolate base has turned countless dessert lovers into fans, not to mention the tiny sugar-ice carrot that adds a pop of orange to the bakery treat. However, despite its appealing garnishing and yummy taste, one customer was utterly disappointed when he bought these mini cakes and scooped a bite. Harry Fletcher (@harryfletxher), an 18-year-old young boy from London, called this carrot cupcake "the most bizarre Costco cake ever" in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 3 million times.

A buffet of lip-smacking carrot cupcakes (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Mona)

Starting the video, Fletcher focused the camera on a box of Costco’s Mini Carrot Cupcakes, a pack of six. He panned the camera over to a plate from which he was eating one of these cakes with a fork. As he sliced the soft spongy brown bread of the cake, orange chunks of carrots fell out from inside. His mouth dropped wide open. His revelation invited a flurry of comments, many of which related to similar experiences.

“I’ve had them with full carrot slices too,” commented @koes. Another Costco customer, @angeliqua, shared, “I got a box of these the other week and every cake had a couple of massive chunks in! It's like they shredded the carrots and then just chucked the top in as well for banter.” @gemstar16 said, “All the ones I got were like this. Carrot cake is my [favorite] and I’ve not been able to eat any version for the past few months due to the fear it created having chunks of carrot.” @cowbungacooking exclaimed, “I used to work at the Costco bakery, and those are canned carrots.”

Some people, on the other side, expressed skepticism at Fletcher’s video. @sarahtongue1 said, “Did you put them there?” @sonnysolay wrote, “In my nearly 40 years in this world I have never seen a sliced carrot like that even once in a carrot cake.” However, seeing the majority of comments resonating with his experience, this doubt can be easily ruled out.

Newsweek explained that typically, a carrot cake consists of carrots that are shredded or grated. Fletcher told the outlet that finding "huge slabs of carrot felt offensive." He said he was “disgusted by these carrots.” Although the video was made for only one cupcake, when he checked the remaining five of them in the pack, he found that “every single cupcake” had large carrot disks in it.

A slice of carrot cake and a cup of hot coffee (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nikita Khandelwal)

Initially, Fletcher shared this video on Snapchat, but as it went viral, he reposted it on TikTok. Joking on how much attention his video gained, he said that he should rethink a future "reviewing the rest of Costco's cakes!” "I can't believe the reaction the video has received. I normally do makeup videos on my account, and I put a lot of effort into that, so to see a silly video of me being myself go crazy was surreal I was at work and my phone was going absolutely insane,” he told the media outlet.

