Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Protein-Rich Breakfast That Is the Perfect Way to Kickstart the Day

Pop princess Rihanna suffers from high cholesterol but does not compromise on this food item in her breakfast meals.

Despite years at the top of the music industry, Rihanna has not deviated from the fact that health is wealth. The pop princess, who is now best recognized for her cosmetic empire Fenty Beauty, swears by a breakfast routine stacked with proteins and essential nutrients, her chef revealed. Jamaican-born Debbie Solomon was all praises about RiRi’s meal choices during her appearance on The Doctors (@TheDoctors) in 2015. Specializing in Caribbean cuisine, Solomon carved a soft spot for herself in the Barbadian singer’s heart and has been cooking for her for over a decade now.

A nutritious breakfast with orange juice. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock project)

Rihanna is naturally fond of Barbadian and Guyanese dishes from her childhood although her mood largely influences her meals. Hence, Solomon noted that there has been no defined menu for the hitmaker ever since except a few of her faves. Speaking of Umbrella singer's typical breakfast to glamorously kick off her day, Solomon explained her staples include four hard-boiled eggs, one slice of toast without the crust, and a mixed bowl of berries and fruits ranging from pineapple, mangoes, or papaya.

A breakfast platter with four pieces of hard-boiled eggs. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Host and ER physician Dr. Travis Stork chimed in about the protein-rich breakfast citing studies that have proved the importance of the nutrient. “Some studies have shown that if you eat eggs for breakfast, which are really high in protein, in this one study, people ate four hundred calories about the rest of the day,” the doctor continued. He loved that both of Rihanna’s breakfast dishes loaded up on proteins. Now we know where the superstar gets her great build from.

Fried eggs on pan. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ketut Subiyanto)

According to a study by PubMed Central, the addition of eggs to breakfast significantly contributed to greater nutrient intakes and overall dietary adequacy. Eggs can be a great alternative to protein supplements as they increase the intake of under-consumed nutrients and those of concern in humans. However, many people are often concerned about the cholesterol content in eggs but research has shown that it does not negatively affect the body instead helps stabilize blood sugar and is a source of essential amino acids, per Mayo Clinic Health System.

Cooked Rice and Curry Food Served on White Plate. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Cats Coming)

Later in the interview, Solomon unveiled another favorite dish of the Love The Way You Lie singer but with a serious note. “Yes, like my job literally depends on me traveling the world with this,” the chef warned. Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce was the secret ingredient to most of her meals that the singer could not do without. Even though it cannot be savored straight but tastes best in chicken curries– another of RiRi’s favorite dishes, Solomon said. According to Business Insider, the chef’s expertise with Caribbean-style chicken curry with potatoes earned her the sought-after role as Rihanna’s personal chef.

More so, it was one of Solomon’s finest preparations as she mentioned making it for her husband for most of her life. But she upped her game for the singer and consulted with Rihanna’s aunt and mother to perfect the dish as per her preferences. Solomon talked about her “signature” dish during the appearance. “When they told me curry chicken, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I’ve been making this dish once a week for the past five years,” she shared. According to the University of Oxford, Rihanna suffers from high cholesterol and has remained health conscious oftentimes consulting dietitians as well.

You can follow @TheDoctors on YouTube for more videos.