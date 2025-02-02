Ryan Gosling Reveals the Simple Secret to Make Hummus Extra Creamy and Perfect Every Time

The 'La La Land' actor recommended using a simple pantry ingredient to amp up hummus recipes with creamier textures.

In contrast to his glamorous lifestyle, famed Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has a knack for simple tastes in the kitchen. The Barbie actor spilled his secret hack to adding creamier textures to one of his favorite Middle Eastern dishes– hummus. While promoting his 2024 movie, Fall Guy, the Canadian actor opened up to IMDB about amping up his hummus recipe with an additional easily available ingredient, per Veg News. He suggested ice cubes were primal to making creamier hummus. With the booming popularity of the chickpea-based dip across the globe, Gosling’s genius hack, which he learned from an expert, can come in handy.

Hummus in a bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Antoni Shkraba)

Gosling said in the interview, “I had a Moroccan restaurant and I learned that if you put ice in your hummus while you’re blending it instead of water, it gets a lot creamier.” The 44-year-old actor was inspired by Moroccan chef Ben Benameur to try out the ice cube hack that adds to the rich, creamy, and versatile texture of hummus, and it was totally worth it. Gosling and Benameur co-founded the restaurant, Tagine Beverly Hills in 2004 after meeting each other at an event. “Art is your food, Ben. Where is your restaurant? I want to eat there every day,” he reportedly told the chef. Gosling pledged to help him out and coordinated with Benameur to build their restaurant in the heart of Hollywood that features special dishes of Moroccan cuisine.

Ice cubes on a reflective surface. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Food writer Julia Holland of Tasting Table, a leading food and drink publication, also vouched for the ice cube hack that amplifies the creamy textures of hummus. “Ice cubes are full of tiny air bubbles that will infuse into your hummus as you blend all of the ingredients together,” she explained. As per her insights, ice cubes impart a similar effect as beating egg whites or churning ice cream. The air bubbles in the ice are embedded into the hummus evenly as the blender breaks down all of the ingredients, finally, giving it a creamy and fluffy texture.

Hummus and pita on a cutting board. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | eat kubba)

It is suggested that ice cubes be added one at a time per blending session until the desired consistency of the hummus is achieved. Generally, three to four cubes are sufficient. “The longer you blend the ice cubes into your hummus, the creamier it will become,” Holland further noted. While hummus is served as a warm dish in Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries, in the US, people like to have like a chilled dip in combination with crackers. It is typically made up of cooked chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, all of it blended together to make a smooth and creamy puree, per Food Network. Besides its superior taste, hummus is also beneficial for promoting gut health and weight loss at times, per Good Food.

Pink beetroot hummus alongside other bowls in the kitchen. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Nourishment DECODED)

The great thing about hummus is that it is as versatile as it is healthy. Veg News recommended adding beetroot to the blend to increase the nutritional value of the hummus and also give it a beautiful pink tint. Adding avocado, another healthy ingredient to vouch for, enhances the taste with a buttery flavor to the dish, and also boosts its creamy texture. Studies have shown that hummus is a rich source of fiber because of its chickpea content, promotes beneficial bacteria in the gut, and helps control blood sugar levels.