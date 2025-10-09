Residents Panic Over Suspected Gas Leak — Turns Out, It Was Just the World’s Smelliest Fruit

The pungent odor was coming from the spiky durian fruit, known for its powerful and unusual smell.

While many fruits are sweet and fragrant, some release odors that are not liked by many. Though the smell might be disgusting and unbearable to humans, it’s a natural part of the fruit’s life cycle. Recently, in Lytham St Annes, England, people suspected an emergency after they smelled something like a gas leak in the ‘Strongs Fruit and Veg’ shop. The concerned authorities were immediately put on high alert, and a workman from the Cadent gas company quickly reached the store. However, it was later revealed that the smell was spreading through something that was far less dangerous, and unusual too. The pungent odor was of the world’s smelliest fruit.

Durian fruits at a shop. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | John Escudero)

Store workers Wai Peng Cheng and Candy Pooi Kuan Lam said they hadn’t contacted anyone from the gas company and were initially baffled by the situation. As reported by The Mirror, Cheng said, "We saw a gas engineer pull up in front of the shop at around 1 pm, and he went into the charity shop next door. About an hour later, he tried the body care shop on the other side before coming inside Strongs.” He added, "He said he was looking for a gas leak and that the charity shop next door had reported it after a customer told them about the strong gassy smell.”

A person cutting durian fruit. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alexey Demidov)

Turns out, it wasn’t a gas leak causing the smell after all. The source of the strong, unbearable smell was the durian fruit. It is a spiky fruit known for its famously powerful and unusual smell. Cheng said, "When he mentioned the smell and I told him it was the durian, but he didn't believe me at first. It was only when I took him outside and gave one to him that he realized.” The store worker further revealed, "We all just started laughing, it was hilarious - he then checked if there was any gas leak outside just to be sure, but of course there wasn't."

Known as the "King of Fruits," durian is a tropical fruit found mainly in East and Southeast Asia. It has a spiky outer shell and is named after the Malay word 'duri,' which means thorns. Inside, it hides soft, sweet, custard-like flesh that can be eaten directly or can be used in various desserts, as reported by Tasting Table. But keeping aside the taste and benefits, many people don't find it appetizing, as they describe its smell as a mix of rotten onions, trash, sweaty socks, and more.

A woman eating durian fruit. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Boy_Anupong)

Despite this, durian flesh is on the costlier side. At present, some places where the fruit is mainly grown are Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more. These five places are also the world’s leading producers. Meanwhile, Phil Hendrick, Head of Operational Delivery (North West), Cadent, referred to the situation and claimed, “Our engineers carry sensitive equipment that can detect even the smallest traces of gas.” As reported by the Manchester Evening News, he added, "Whether it turns out to be gas, or just a smelly fruit, it’s always better to be safe than sorry."

