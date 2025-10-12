NPS Officials To Set Fire in Certain Parts of Ohio National Park — and They Have a Good Reason for It

The fires will be put in four to five episodes, each episode covering a different segment of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park was launched in 1974. Had it existed on June 22, 1969, it would probably not be the same as it is now. A blast in an oil slick spewed so much industrial waste into the Cuyahoga River that it was reduced from a river to an ooze, pilfered by the stench of bloated dead rats and gooey chemicals that dribbled from the towering steel mills, per Cleveland Historical. Today, however, the scene has changed. Today, the park and the river live in perfect harmony. However, this time, it’s the humans who intentionally want to set them on fire. The National Park Service (NPS) recently announced that it is planning to set controlled fires in the park.

BrandyWine Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kat Clay)

The plan is to set the fire between October 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, covering an approximate area of 198 acres. The plan wasn’t born out of some cruel desperation to ruin the park, but rather from the core intelligence that tells the man that he can’t survive without protecting the environment around him. To be specific, the fires are supposed to burn invasive plant species, those stubborn little plants that refuse to be yanked out of the soil.

Wildfire erupting in Amazon rainforest (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lucas Ninno)

While the smoldering flames will leap up from these invading plants, they will also enrich the soil quality essential to promoting the growth of native plants. Another goal behind setting this fire is to reduce the hazardous fuels that threaten residents with fire hazards, as well as to preserve the natural habitat. “NPS employees plan prescribed fires both to improve natural habitat and to protect surrounding communities,” NPS explained in the recent announcement.

Person with a burning matchstick in a park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | RBKomar)

The prescribed fires will be carried out in four burning episodes. The first episode will involve approximately 40 acres at Richfield Coliseum along Rt. 303 near the I-271 interchange. The second fire will cover approximately 129 acres of Terra Vista Natural Study Area in Valley View, which nestles along the intersection of Canal and Tinkers Creek roads. The third scorching hot spark will fall upon the grasses of Cuyahoga in a 13-acre stretch in the Boston Township off the Boston Mills Road, just south of Interstate 80. The fourth blaze will erupt within the Brookside Wetland near Pleasant Valley Road in Independence.

Person standing in a scene of forest fire (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abstract Aerial Art)

Apart from these four fire episodes, a complementary match will be put to the brush piles gathered from the removal of pine plantations. These brush piles, NPS noted, are located south of the Major Road across from the Horseshoe Pond in Peninsula. This plan of setting the park on fire has likely originated from what geoscientists call the “wildfire paradox,” the intentional bursts of fire aimed at preventing the risk of long-term wildfires triggered due to prolonged suppression. All the fires will be ignited by trained and experienced NPS fire personnel. But if you live in proximity to the park, you could still see smoke wafting in the skies.

