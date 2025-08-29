Scientists Believe The 'Wildfire Paradox' Could Answer Why Earth Is Burning More Than Expected

The 'wildfire paradox' shows that efforts to suppress fire are now harming more humans than land on the planet.

Fire: the word itself makes a person feel the energy roaring, pulsing, and rumbling in their bodies. When restrained and channelized, fire can birth new life, but when left unrestrained, it can become a destructive monster that can diminish any piece of life to smoke and ashes. In a study published in the journal Science, researchers explored the idea of “wildlife paradox,” documenting that fire these days is consuming more humans than land. The more humans try to suppress fire, the more impulsive and aggressive it becomes in the long run.

Firefighters trying to grapple with a forest fire (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gremlin)

As the European Wilderness Society describes, all the efforts humans have attempted to consciously suppress wildfire, including the various firefighting techniques, have only made the possibilities of wildfires even more intense and exacerbated. By suppressing smaller, natural fires from occurring, it builds up fuel inside the ecosystem over time. This accumulation of fuel poses a major risk of larger and more aggressive wildfires in the future. This paradox, therefore, highlights the significance of controlled, prescribed burns and other strategies to manage fire-resistant ecosystems and reduce the risk of catastrophic fire events.

Person standing in a scene of forest fire (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Abstract Aerial Art)

Meanwhile, in this study, researchers quantified the fires occurring at the global scale between 2002 and 2021. During this period, they discovered that fire exposure increased by 40 percent even as the burned area declined globally. Almost all of the exposure weighed in was in Africa, which accounted for more than 85 percent of all the people directly exposed to the flames.

Scene of forest fire with flames lolling and billowing towards the sky (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Grant Faint)

Another study published in the journal Cultural Anthropology mentioned that the wildfire community usually refers to this paradox with the anecdote that “the harder you try to suppress them, the worse they get when they happen.” Fire behavior scientist Mark Finney stated that well-intentioned suppression can create conditions for the next fire, creating new channels in the landscape for wildfires to travel. Many a time, these wildfires can spread against the wind and even push their way up against it, burning onto old fire scars and into places fire should not be able to burn. The scene is not much different than nuclear devastation after which nothing remains the same.

Bushfire with flames lolling and billowing towards the sky (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Crux Photography)

Climate change is also to blame. According to the latest study, climate change only amplifies and intensifies the dangers posed by fire. Since 1979, extreme fire conditions have jumped by more than 54 percent. Fire seasons now stretch longer. Nights, once safer, often remain hot and dry enough for fires to keep burning, per Earth.com.

Scene of forest fire with flames lolling and billowing towards the sky (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Penny Tweedie)

Study co-author Professor Amir AghaKouchak also attributed human activities as another major trigger for these wildfires, especially in Africa. “In Africa, farming has broken up large grasslands into smaller fields, which stops fires from spreading as widely but also puts more villages and farms closer to fire-prone land.” He added that invasive plants have fueled bigger and more frequent wildfires in America, which shows how human actions can influence fire risks in many different ways. “Since ancient time forest is gradually evolving from fire less-resisted forest to fire-more resisted forests,” Vlado Vancura from the European Wilderness Society writes.

