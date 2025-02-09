Meghan Markle Reveals the Special Drink She Has Every Morning That Keeps Her in Great Shape

The Duchess of Sussex said that this wholesome drink 'gets right into your system' and is far better than beverages like coffee.

Meghan Markle might have retired from mainstream Hollywood after becoming the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, but she still has a lot to juggle in her daily routine. From spending time with her two royal kids to appearing for media interviews, from managing her lifestyle brand to working on her latest Netflix series “With Love, Meghan,” her routine is obviously packed to the brim. But amidst all this, she doesn’t forget to put her own wellbeing on priority. Along with some energy-boosting workouts that she does to kick-start her mornings, she likes to have a nutritious morning drink, which is an all-time favorite and a “natural source of energy,” as she shared with Shape magazine. Essentially, this drink is the primary secret behind Markle's sparkle.

Two individuals holding refreshing juices with a blue sky in the background. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Timur Weber)

The princess usually wakes up at around 4 in the morning and heads to the gym where her trainer guides her with strength training, yoga, and workouts focussing on glutes, back, hamstrings, abs, obliques, and pelvic floor exercises. "Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful, but I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterward. Euphoric, almost," she exclaimed in an interview with Women’s Health UK. But her perfectly toned physique isn’t attributed solely to her ardent fitness routine.

Sliced lime in a glass pitcher. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Julia Zolotova)

Even though her nutritional choices might not be best suited for every single person, they might inspire others to be more mindful of what they put into their belly. As per Shape magazine, the royal biographers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed in a book that one of the secrets of Markle’s glowing health is that she never skips the first meal of the day. "Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by a wholesome breakfast of steel-cut oats (usually made with almond or soy milk) with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness," the authors described, according to the magazine. But her greatest supply of energy comes from the “green juice” she drinks every time.

Two glasses of refreshing green smoothie and assortment of green fruits and veggies (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jugoslocos)

"I think trying to go for coffee or things like that only end up hurting you in the end, so [I like] to get a really good natural source of energy like a great green juice. Something that just gets right into your system is a nice pick-me-up," the princess told the magazine. However, eating nutritious doesn’t mean Markle restricts herself from indulging in her favorite comfort foods. "I could eat French fries all day. And I love pasta. I love carbs – who doesn’t love a carbohydrate,” she said, per Cosmopolitan. Now and then, she also enjoys an omelet with cheese and toast, according to the Express.

A tray containing French fries with a bowl of tomato sauce. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Angelie Khan)

And in an interview with Vogue, she shared that she loves tacos. As long as a particular food doesn’t make her too sluggish or lethargic, she enjoys a variety of foods. The key, she said, is cultivating balance and understanding the body. "Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you’ll be fine," she told Best Health magazine.