Woman Tastes Something Weird In Her Cadbury’s Chocolate Easter Bunny — Then She Looked Inside

After something touched her tongue while eating the bunny, the woman spotted a web inside and then revealed the true culprit.

Chocolate - a beloved treat not just for children but also for adults. However, for one woman, eating a Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow bunny became a horrific experience. In a TikTok video, Chy (@chyannnn3) described how she was jolted into a blatant shock when she set out to enjoy this chocolate one night in April this year. A resident of Gold Coast, Australia, Chy was halfway through the chocolate Easter bunny when she felt something touch her tongue. “I turned my phone torch on and saw what I thought was a spider web. I went down to my beauty room to use the ring light to see what it was,” she described in the video caption.

Woman describes a gruesome sight she witnessed when she ate a chocolate bunny (Image Source: TikTok | @chyannnn3)

In the video, she displays the hollow innards of this chocolate bunny half wrapped in Cadbury’s signature purple-and-silver wrapper. As she zooms the camera into the fissured body, the view is shocking. Unlike what should have been, the treat resembles a dark attic brimming with creepy things. First, the camera reveals a hair-like strand dangling from the chocolatey walls of the bunny body, suspended like a gossamer cobweb. Some cracks in the chocolate walls appear to be invaded by tiny wormlike creatures.

Woman describes a gruesome sight she witnessed when she ate a chocolate bunny (Image Source: TikTok | @chyannnn3)

And then, the camera reached the bottom part, revealing a dreary vista. “I was so focused on the webs that I didn’t see what was at the bottom,” Chy wrote. At the bottom, a tiny-sized black-colored bug emerged from a little chocolate hill sculpted into the uneven texture of the floor. As the bug crawled over the hill, it sent chills down the viewers' spines. Despite that Cadbury is the world’s top spot and master chocolatier, this particular Peter Rabbit bunny seemed to have slipped away from the eye of their factory workers.

Chocolate crumbs and half-eaten bars of chocolate (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Elena Loya)

Chy shared that this was the sole case of worm-infested chocolate. “I cut open every other egg and bunny and found nothing in them,” she clarified. She even reached out to the company. They told her that it was a case of Indian meal moth. “I’ve been in contact with the company, and they they believe it is something called Indian meal moths. I checked my pantry the night this happened, and everything was fine.” Her video received mixed reactions from people. “Not gonna lie, I ate my kid's bunnies so fast, I wouldn't have even noticed. I'm Spiderman now,” commented @stephanie, likely referring to the spider web-like thing Chy found in her chocolate bunny.

Image Source: TikTok | @aaliyah

Many people pointed out how bugs like spiders, pantry moth larvae, and weevils are a normal occurrence in foods, not just chocolates. “It's a weevil. Their eggs are in all rice, pasta, etc, which is what the web is. They hatch in the heat,” said @jora. @sistarrenee wrote, “They are just entering all of our items on the shelf and are spawning into everything – rice, pasta, cereals, chocolates, everything.”

Image Source: TikTok | @g.racewebster

Meanwhile, Chy shared with Kidspot that Cadbury offered a $30 gift card to make up for the contaminated product. A spokesperson from Cadbury offered apologies for this unfortunate incident and mentioned that this was an “isolated case within the product batch.” It’s difficult, they confessed, to take responsibility for the product once it leaves their factory and makes its way into millions of homes across Australia. No one can blame. Because sometimes it’s not the chocolate-maker, sometimes it’s just nature.

@chyannnn3 Sat down tonight to start eating an Easter egg bunny, got half way through and felt something touch my tongue, I turned my phone torch on and saw what I thought was a spider web… went down to my beauty room to use the ring light to see what it was and IF YOU KEEP WATCHING YOULL SEE AT THE END WHAT I FOUND AND SEE WHEN I SAW WHAT I SAW 🤢🤢🤢🤢 I was so focused on the webs I didn’t notice what was at the bottom 😭 And no it’s not from in my house or my cupboard because I’ve now checked everything and there is none in my flour/sugar/rice ect and I cut open every other egg and bunny and found nothing in them, this bunny was also hidden away from all my kitchen/baking stuff as it was for my daughter what the FUCK 🤢🤢🤢 Located on the Gold Coast Australia UPDATE: the company who makes these bunnies - phone number is on the foil - said they think it’s an Indian meal moth from somewhere in production line but possibly elsewhere and they are common all over the world 😵‍💫 ♬ original sound - Chy

