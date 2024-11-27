Man Scouring Google Earth Finds Strange Scar in Australian Outback. Scientists Unraveled Its Mystery

The mysterious scar unfolded the secrets of dramatic weather patterns and destruction-causing storms in remote Australia.

Earlier this year, a caver casually combed through satellite imagery of remote Australian outback on Google Earth when he spotted something unusual. His objective was to find some caves and karsts in the Nullarbor Plain in Southern Australia, but instead, his attention fell on a scar-shaped formation etched into the dusty landscape. When scientists investigated this mysterious scar, they deduced that it was a remnant left by a ferocious tornado that hit the Australian continent sometime in the winter of 2022. The corresponding research is published in the Journal of Southern Hemisphere Earth Systems Science.

Nullarbor Plain sign South Australia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John White Photos)

Tornadoes are aggressive vortices of wind unleashed down on the Earth by massive thunderstorms. As wild, gushing windstorms rotate and spin, they let loose massive destruction. They tear apart trees from the roots, crush buildings, flip away vehicles, and send whirlpools of debris flying into the air. It sweeps away the topsoil and materials into the wind, just like Dorothy and her dog Toto were swept away from Kansas and transported to the Land of Oz. In Nullarbor however, the tornado left this odd blemish as a sign for curious scientists to explore.

Three tornadoes on the ground at the same time near Dodge City, Kansas, May 24, 2016. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ryan McGinnis)

When the caver first came across the scar, it captivated the interest of Matej Lipar, a professor at the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Curtin University, and his colleagues. In May, he traveled to the site with his team. Writing in The Conversation, he revealed that the scar is a big one, measuring 6.8 miles in length and between 525 and 820 feet in width. The scar spans the border between Southern Australia and Western Australia, lying north of the Trans-Australian Railway and 90 kilometers east-north-east of Forrest, a former railway settlement. CSIRO

Further examination of the satellite imagery revealed that the tornado occurred sometime between November 16 and 18, 2022. Lipar also reported bizarre blue patterns surrounding the scar, indicating that these are the blue water pools formed by heavy rains that fell during the tornado. This suggested that the tornado was no ordinary storm, but one “in the strong F2 or F3 category, spinning with destructive winds of more than 200 kilometers an hour.” Lipar noted that the features of the whirlwind indicated that the storm moved in a clockwise direction, from west to east, and lasted for about 7 to 13 minutes.

A wide and massive tornado spins over a grassland. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ryan McGinnis)

Unlike most tornadoes, this one didn’t destroy any homes or population, but still eroded layers of soil, uprooting vegetation. Lipar added that it’s remarkable how the scar was visible 18 months after the tornado hit the Earth, probably because vegetation grows at quite a slow pace in this dry, barren limestone landscape. “Only three tornadoes have previously been documented on the Nullarbor Plain. This is likely because the area is remote with few eye-witnesses, and because the events do not damage properties and infrastructure. Interestingly, those three tornadoes occurred in November, just like this one,” the professor explained.

Tracks across the Australian desert (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Totajls)

The discovery of this bizarre scar affirms the stark importance of satellite imagery and how it can help scientists predict and prevent future disasters. With this scar, scientists can now gain a better understanding of tornadoes and their impact. Expressing his admiration for the power of satellite imagery, Lipar noted, “Without the power of technology, this remarkable example of nature’s ferocity would have gone unnoticed. It’s important to study the tornado’s aftermath to help us predict and prepare for the next big twister.” The odd scar is a shred of evidence that will help scientists grasp the mystery behind nature's intense weather patterns.