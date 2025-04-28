Longevity Doctor Reveals The Unique ‘Fusion’ Diet That Could Slow Down Ageing: ‘I Call It...’

The doctor shared that he follows a one-of-a-kind eating approach, which comes as a blend of two of the greatest diets in the world.

Unlike starfish or axolotl, a human can’t regenerate their body on their own. But they have a potent resource that can enable their body to heal itself. The resource is food. Food not only suppresses the most basic and vital instinct of hunger, but also constitutes the very material our body is made up of. Long before the modern-day pill-popping culture emerged, ancient people knew that food is the best medicine, per NIH. In conversation with CNBC, Dr. William Li (@drwilliamli), who studies the science of how the body can heal itself with food, shared some staples from his unique diet that can help others stay fit, beat diseases, and live longer.

Two people having dinner with chopsticks. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov)

According to his bio on X, Doctor Li is a “world-renowned physician, food scientist, speaker, and New York Times best-selling author.” When it comes to his own diet, he likes to take the “natural food approach.” Much of his diet is inspired by a unique blend of two of the greatest food cultures in the world: Mediterranean and Asian. “I call it the 'MediterAsian diet,'” he told the news channel. Li revealed six staples from this “MediterAsian” diet that regularly go into his plate. First and foremost comes fruit. Apples, to begin with. An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but still, Doctor Li promotes the idea of eating at least one apple a day.

Apples and avocados on a wooden table. (Representative Image Source: Freepik | Stockking)

“Three apples a day can help reduce body fat. They’re versatile, great for salads, and delicious as a snack or baked in a dessert,” he explained. Other fruits Li loves to include in his meals are avocados, grapefruits, and ripe pears. While avocados are great for heart health, the flesh of grapefruits is packed with “powerful DNA-protecting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances.” In a tweet, he nicknamed avocados “bravo-cadoes.” Pears, he said, are good for gut health. But one must select a pear carefully, after monitoring whether it is ripe enough to eat. “Hold the fruit by its base with one hand, and with the other, pinch the flesh at the bottom of the stem. If the flesh gives slightly, it’s ready to eat,” the doctor explained.

Avocado is loaded with dietary fiber and improves your insulin sensitivity. Bravo-cado! pic.twitter.com/hMSZJKVALN — Dr. William Li (@drwilliamli) September 18, 2024

Another item Li adds to his daily platter, apart from fruits, is lots and lots of vegetables. Vegetables like broccoli, mushrooms, soy, and carrots are the toppers. Additionally, legumes like lentils and white beans lend magical troves of nutrition to Li’s MediterAsian diet with valuable minerals like iron, zinc, magnesium, and folate. Veggies and legumes not only support the body’s need for fiber, but also strengthen its defense mechanism against stress and diseases related to the heart, blood pressure, and cholesterol. He has also expressed his preference for adding herbs and spices to his foods.

If you think ingredients like rosemary are too small to pack a punch for health, think again. I love adding spices and herbs - like this herb of remembrance - to my meals for a longevity boost.



Check out the full video on spices for slowing down aging on my YouTube. pic.twitter.com/3uz1J0iStt — Dr. William Li (@drwilliamli) July 9, 2024

Moving on, the colors of Doctor Li’s plate are also glazed with pourings from the bottles and jars of healthy oils. Extra-virgin olive oil, for instance, is the “most desirable form of olive oil,” he said. “The ‘extra virgin’ refers to oil that is not refined, and as a result, contains tiny bits of ripe olives. The oil and bits are the source of potent polyphenols that activate health defenses.” On some days, he loves to take apple cider vinegar or fermented bean paste made from fermented soy.

Omega-3-rich fish have widely been studied for their link to increased longevity. But how can we reap the benefits of seafood while avoiding possible toxins? Read more in my blog post: https://t.co/rdMNdAWzdH — Dr. William Li (@drwilliamli) December 4, 2024

Fish is another item that Li prefers over all those protein supplements or ultra-processed fatty foods. Fish, he explained, “creates proteins that are released like cellular firefighters into the surrounding fat mass to extinguish the inflammation caused by fat.” Besides, Li’s beverage counter is usually lined with drinks like matcha tea and oolong tea. While the grainy green Japanese matcha can counter the effects of a high-fat diet, oolong tea can improve the overall metabolism of the body. Lastly, remember that all these foods should always be paired with a healthy spiritual and mental diet.

If I could write a prescription for longevity, these are the 5 things that would be on it. pic.twitter.com/vdCR2xU6Mj — Dr. William Li (@drwilliamli) July 1, 2024

You can follow @drwilliamli on X for more health tips.