Katy Perry Has This One Special Drink to Stay Hydrated — Says It’s the 'Best Way to Start a Day'

The 'Bon Appétit' singer follows a diet of moderation and typically has three to five meals a day. Her day starts with ample hydration.

“Maybe a reason why all the doors are closed, so you could open one that leads you to the perfect road.” – This line from Firework is just one example of how Katy Perry is using writing and music to uplift and inspire the next generation. No one knows who cooks her meals and what secret ingredient they sprinkle in them, but every song of Perry explodes with an electric inspiration that has been setting zillions of hearts ablaze for decades. Behind her unflinching glow is a surprisingly simple diet. In an interview with Women’s Health, Perry revealed what she eats and drinks during the day.

Woman with painted fingernails drinks from a glass of water (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

The day, she said, begins with what most singers need the most after a concert: water. Not just water, but with a bit of a secret elixir! Perry revealed that she starts her mornings with water and apple cider vinegar, at times adding LMNT hydration salts. “That's the best way to start, just to drink water. I know it's such a cliché, but I think a lot of us go straight to the coffee without just drinking a glass of water,” she told WH. Then, followed by a glass of celery juice, the Roar singer has her daily dose of some spiritual diet. “I always start my morning out with a mantra of gratitude, even if I'm in a cranky mood because I didn't get enough sleep,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

She explained that she likes to follow a lifestyle and diet of moderation as it helps her maintain the relationship with her fitness-conscious partner as well as with her child. “He definitely is very goal-minded about everything with the way he eats and works out. I'm probably one-fourth or one-fifth of what he is, so he is super dedicated, and I'm more of a maintaining mother,” she described. To juggle working out, time management, and music was a “back burner.” Amid these difficult times, her diet choices paved the way for a healthy body and a sane mind. “This is a part of me that you’re never gonna take away from me, yeah,” she sang in Part of Me.

Pregnant woman in orange top eats a bowl of salad (Representative Image Source: FreePik)

Perry shared that she takes three to five meals a day. For breakfast, she prefers something light, like a banana or hard-boiled eggs. Lunch is usually composed of protein with a salad or a soup, whereas dinners are buffet-style with proteins, greens, soups, or pasta. After a show or a tiring day at work, the Dark Horse singer reaches for a can of De Soi, a beverage brand she cofounded with Morgan McLachlan in 2020 when both were pregnant. The brand sells a range of drinks made with botanicals and adaptogens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

“The meaning of De Soi is 'pleasure with restraint,' which I love, and that is really a definition for my life,” Perry elaborated. “I have no shame, being both into alcohol and also being sober curious as well—I'm a real combination, and I think De Soi is great.” De Soi is not the only business she runs. Perry, in fact, has created a full-fledged business empire with brands ranging from wellness to tech and beauty. With hundreds of billboard-topping tracks and zillions of jeweled trophies on her mantle shelf, Perry is here to transform the world. In an Instagram post, she says, “It takes a village and very little sleep to do something like this.” She is an unstoppable force and will always be.