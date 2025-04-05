World’s Oldest Man Who Turned 112 Reveals the ‘Secret’ Diet He Had Every Day: ‘I Eat...'

The British man stunned people with his unique perspective and dystopian outlook on the world, having lived for over a century.

Amidst all the overwhelming advice on life longevity from experts and research studies, John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest living man, has an indifferent perspective. Last year, the Liverpool native, who turned 112 in August, was awarded the title of "The World’s Oldest Man" by the Guinness World Records (@GWR). With a rather laid-back approach, Tinniswood shared that the secret to his longevity was “just luck” and nothing more. Unlike many others, Tinniswood was rarely too worried or excited about his age and never felt affected by it.

When asked about his thoughts on the milestone, he told GWR, "In all honesty, no different. I don't feel that age, I don't get excited over it. That's probably why I've reached it.” Currently, he resides at a care home in Southport, Merseyside, and believes there is no secret to his longevity. "I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I've lived that long I have no idea at all. I can't think of any special secrets I have,” Tinniswood divulged. However, the centenarian noted that he followed an active lifestyle in his youth, which also involved a lot of walking. While he does acknowledge the remarkable age he has attained, the British man feels he is “no different” from anyone else. "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it.”

Speaking of his diet, something most like to associate their longevity with, Tinniswood revealed that his strict diet regimen is whatever the care home provides him with. Occasionally, he indulges in battered fish and chips every week. That’s about it. "I eat what they give me, and so does everybody else. I don't have a special diet," the veteran said. Practicing moderation, he says, would be the main advice for staying healthy longer. Even at this age, Tinniswood does not like to be assisted to perform mundane tasks like getting out of bed, managing his own finances, and staying updated with global politics. Well, in his brain, he still does not feel that old. “I’m not 112 years old. Well, I’m getting on, aren’t I?” he told the outlet.

Born in 1912, two years before World War I began, and the year the RMS Titanic sank, Tinniswood has seen it all. He survived two world wars and is dubbed the "oldest surviving male veteran of the Second World War." While not a soldier fighting battles on the ground, he served in the Royal Army Pay Corps, handling accounts and auditing. He also managed food supplies and located stranded soldiers. Later, he moved on to work for oil companies Shell and BP as an accountant and retired in 1972. He was married to his wife, Blodwen, for 44 years until she passed away in 1986. With four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his only daughter, Susan, Tinniswood enjoys his family’s company whenever they can visit.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of John Tinniswood, who has died aged 112.



John, who became the world's oldest man earlier in 2024, died at the care home he resided at in Southport, UK.https://t.co/oBftZjicgs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 26, 2024

Just like his age, Tinniswood is also not very enthusiastic about the developments in the modern world. Contrary to popular belief, he does not believe the world has changed for the better but has only become smaller due to easy accessibility. “It’s no better in my opinion, or hardly any better, than it was then. Probably in some places it is, but in other places it’s worse. The world has gone smaller because of modern travel, principally caused by the aeroplane,” the record-holder admitted. The veteran could not recall what exactly had made the world any different or better than in his time. Guinness World Records later reported on X that Tinniswood died aged 112 in November 2024.