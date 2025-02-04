Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Has One Shot Of This Drink Every Morning For a Youthful Glow

The "Friends" star has a secret and effective morning hack that has locked in her glamorous charm despite her age.

Jennifer Aniston has no plans of slowing down. At 55, the Bruce Almighty actress is sprinting ahead with her conscious lifestyle and health choices. She has been making headlines for her nutritional intake with interesting combinations– like adding egg whites to an oatmeal breakfast. Well, the Hollywood star has a few more self-care hacks up her sleeves that rejuvenate her true charm. Aniston said that she starts her day with a shot of apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning, according to an interview with Vogue.

A jar of apple cider vinegar on the table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Olia Danilevich)

Transparent with her healthy lifestyle, Aniston revealed, “Apple cider vinegar every morning before anything,” as her go-to drink to kick off her morning routine. ACV–made up of apple, yeast, and sugar– is a trove of health benefits, including balancing blood sugar, boosting immunity, and promoting gut health. The American Heart Association (AHA) states that acetic acid is 94% water with bits of iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and other minerals. It also exists in the form of tablets, powder, capsules, and gummies.

A person taking a healthy drink. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Roman Odintsov)

Maria Marlowe, a Manhattan-based nutritionist, said, “When taken in the morning or before a carb-heavy meal, it helps to prevent a large blood sugar spike.” The balanced blood sugar levels further aid in weight loss maintenance and clear skin. The benefits of ACV have been recognized since 3300 B.C. when the acid was believed to have healing powers and was used to disinfect wounds and infections, per the AHA report. However, Lindsey Wohlford, a registered dietitian at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, suggested there is not enough research to determine the full potential of apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar and orange juice. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | JeShoots)

“Many small studies show moderate to little health benefits. But we don't have a ton of studies showing significant benefits,” she said. ACV may also be incorporated into meals in the form of salad dressings and marinades to help with digestion as it spurs on enzymes for food breakdown. This may, in turn, reduce the risks of bloating and enhance nutrient absorption. Speaking of its role in weight loss, she noted that ACV can never replace a healthy diet and regular exercise as people look for shortcuts to size down.

A person pouring apple cider vinegar into a glass. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Pyshniuk)

ACV’s acidic nature can cause erosion to the tooth enamel and harm the esophagus when consumed raw. "If you want to drink it, you really need to dilute it with water or put some in your tea to minimize damage to the esophagus or tooth enamel. But it's not a great taste,” Wohlford further explained. She suggested using it to pickle vegetables instead which would double the benefits, with the fiber and nutrients from vegetables along with the perks of ACV. Other side effects of consuming it may include stomach issues or acid reflux, thus, encouraging others to play it safe.

A person pickles vegetables with vinegar. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kristina Snowasp)

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery star likes to follow her health drink with additional supplements. She stirs up a scoop of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides into her morning coffee, per the source. This supplement, as the name suggests, adds collagen promoting healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints. They are essentially used for dry or aging skin, and osteoarthritis among many other factors, according to WebMD. However, these protein supplements may be ineffective for improving muscle strength in the legs when ingested by mouth. The preferable dosage for adults is 2.5 to 10 grams daily for 6 months.