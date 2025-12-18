How to Dispose Real Christmas Trees? See Recycling Options by County

Counties caution residents to remove decorations on the trees before dropping them off.

It feels somber. For some people, it can be saddening. But Christmas is not just a festival of new beginnings; it is also a closing chapter, a poignant ending. Once the Christmas evening passes by, one needs to bid farewell to their beloved Christmas tree. For so many days, the tree stood in the lobby or the drawing room, dazzling up the entire house with glittery lights of its ornaments. But once the festival is over and Santa is already gone, the live Christmas tree needs to be let go, too. Starting from the morning of December 26, 2025, residents across different counties in the U.S. will embrace this ritual and bid wholehearted goodbyes to their Christmas trees this year.

The Christmas tree recycling programs aren’t something new. It has been going on for years. Just like autumn leaves, residents surrender their undressed trees to the county. The county staff collects the drop-offs and initiates their processing. The objective of this entire recycling program is rooted in the proverb: One man’s trash is someone else’s treasure. Post Christmas, what is rendered useless for the residents could become a fantastic shelter for a fish, a pretty hut for a bird, some nutritious soil for the flowers, or simply precious fodder for someone’s winter fireplace.

In a typical processing, the dropped tree is chipped, cut into pieces, or shredded into wood chips. The fragments are then converted into mulch and deposited on shores or dunes, where they’d trap sand and create natural erosion control barriers. The mulch includes everything from grass clippings to pine needles, twigs, prunings, tiny trees, wreaths, and small branches. Converting this tree debris into mulch is not just a brilliant way to repurpose the tree, but also prevents landfills from overflowing with litter.

Every program is specific to the county’s style, process, and schedule. But every county urges the residents to remove all the decorations before dropping off their trees or wreaths. The New Hanover County, for instance, is hosting the recycling program from December 26 to January 31. Residents can drop real trees and wreaths at one of the three designated locations. Artificial trees will not be accepted. In Washington County, one household can drop at most two trees. The county is running the seasonal recycling program in same dates as Hanover. Baltimore County usually runs the program for approximately two weeks in January.

Maryland's Anne Arundel County residents will be required to submit the undecorated trees before 6 a.m. The county has also requested to cut the trees into smaller fragments and remove tree stands, tree bags, lights, and metal ornament hangers. In contrast to most counties, Howard County will also offer recycling service for artificial trees with metal components. They will run the recycling spree from December 26 through January 17. Residents of Kern County can self-haul and drop off their trees between December 26 and January 9. The county is hosting the program in 22 drop-off locations, not for artificial or flocked trees, though.

York County’s program begins January 5 and runs till January 9. Wake County will conduct the program on the same dates as Hanover and Washington counties, whilst remaining closed for New Year’s Day on January 1. If you are a dweller of Montgomery County, you can also recycle the tree’s branches and pine needles at home by placing them under trees and shrubs or by chopping them up and adding them to the compost pile.

