Gardeners Are Creating a Watering Station to Help Bees Tackle the Summer Heat — It Needs Just 3 Steps

Bees are integral to nature, and people are slowly realizing ways to serve these little pollinators that keep our ecosystem balanced.

Most homeowners put out water sources like bird baths for birds to drink from during hot summer days. While the feathered visitors make up a fair proportion of the local wildlife, pollinators are another aspect that often goes unnoticed. Butterflies and bees are equally essential to sustain the local ecosystem and perform the crucial task of pollination for plants. Like birds, these tiny insects also struggle to remain hydrated amidst their busy schedules. Realizing that, some gardeners are now setting up a DIY bee watering station in their yards and outdoor spaces. This is a smart way of offering bees a spot to rejuvenate, and people are already sharing their versions on the internet, per Homes and Gardens.

Three honey bees get refreshment from water in a bath while they use a rock to stand on. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Diane079F)

Building bee-watering stations

A honey bee is drinking water. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |13threephotography)

Birdbaths are pretty common in gardens and yards, but bee-watering stations are something new for people to learn. The best part is that you don’t need to burn a hole in your pocket to feed the garden bees some water. TikTok gardening creator @growwithnith shared their easy DIY bee bath nestled in the perfect spot for bees. Amongst a bed of pretty and nectar-rich flowers, the creator set a plant pot turned upside down. On top of it, a terracotta saucer appropriately sized for bees and smaller insects was placed and filled the base with stones. Pouring from a jar of water, they carefully filled the saucer while ensuring the stones were above the water level for the convenience of the bees to perch on them.

#bee #flowers #viraltiktok ♬ Flowers - SoundAudio @growwithnith Help our bee friends stay hydrated with a bee hydration station. I popped a saucer on top of a pot. Add some small rocks into the saucer. This gives the bees something to stand on. Add a bit of water, and place in the shade near your flowers. Wine corks also work well! Fun to watch the bees float around. Top up water everyday and give it a clean everyday 2-3 days. #gardeningtips

“Help our bee friends stay hydrated with a bee hydration station. I popped a saucer on top of a pot…wine corks also work well! Fun to watch the bees float around,” the caption read. Additionally, the gardener advised cleaning the bee bath every two to three days and refilling the saucer every day. The viral post was liked by 36,800 people while commenters shared their insights. @tampawomensclinic wrote, “I just did this a week ago and after adding sugar water, they are coming every day and it makes me so happy!” @hello_autumnrose suggested, “The bees advise a spa day too! Love this sweet little sanctuary!” Besides serving the busy bees, the bee baths also add charm and elegance to your garden while acting as a refreshing pool for the pollinators.

Do bird baths work for bees?

A bird perched on a bird bath. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | travel fotoworld / 500px)

Unsurprisingly, bird baths are not suitable for bees and pollinators to generally drink from because of their larger sizes, which can risk drowning. Homes & Gardens Head of Gardens, Rachel Bull, shared, “A shallow dish is more proportional for bees. It doesn't have to be a plant pot saucer, either; you could use a plastic storage box lid or even a pet bowl.” Terracotta pots are particularly useful for this purpose because of their absorbent nature, which makes them cool and benefits bees even when the water level is low.

Bees drink water from pot. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |SanerG)

The most sustainable way is to create a DIY bee bath using a spare plant pot and saucer of any kind. People can also repurpose the lid of a plastic container to make a shallow bath for bees. Placing stones inside the bath is imperative because it will provide access to the tiny pollinators, acting as a perch. Finally, add water to the saucer, but not filling it to the brim, and ensure the pebbles are popping out of the water pool.

