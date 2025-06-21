‘Bug Watching’ Is the Next Coolest Hobby — and All You Need Is This AI-Smart Pollinator Habitat

A popular brand has introduced a new line of tools that could revolutionize the world of wildlife and nature watching.

The future of observing nature is here. While bird-watching apps and AI identification tools are on the rise, there has been some intriguing innovation in a different segment of nature– bugs. Bird Buddy, a smart bird feeder with a camera that captures birds visiting the feeder to eat and in their natural habitat, has introduced a new line of products that are not necessarily focused on birds but have a more holistic approach. Bug watching could potentially be the next fun hobby with the digital nature-watching gadgets: Wonder Blocks and Petal, as reported by TechRadar.

Girl looking at butterfly in garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gallo Images/Danita Delimont)

Bird Buddy introduces a new habitat system

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bird Buddy (@my.bird.buddy)

Bird Buddy has impressed nature lovers with their innovation that promises up-close views and a sustainable habitat for insects to thrive. In the age of urbanization, essential pollinators like bees, butterflies, and other insects are disappearing due to habitat loss and displacement. However, Bird Buddy’s Wonder Blocks promises to become the future alternative for bees and butterflies to build their hives and feed on. The planter-sized habitat system comes with the facility to plant flowers and create a natural environment for the bugs to live. It also offers bird-seed-friendly trays. On Instagram, @experience.the.wonder, the line of Wonder products and innovation was shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kickstarter (@kickstarter)

The modules in Wonder Blocks include a bee hotel, bug hotel, seed tray, plant base, and pedestals to stack these modules and create an overall system resembling their natural habitats. Moreover, Bird Buddy’s AI can identify bugs and other wildlife interacting with the habitat system. Even though Wonder Blocks does not feature sensors yet, developers suggest it could be a future possibility. One can keep track of the seeds in the tray and how long these seeds will last. To prevent damage and rodents from knocking over the tool, Wonder Blocks are built heavy enough to withstand any crashes. Bird Buddy has yet to announce a price tag on this system.

A smart camera resembling a flower

The second great technology by Bird Buddy is Petal, a Wi-Fi-connected HD camera that captures breathtaking, detailed images of insects and tiny creatures. Franci Zidar, CEO of Wonder, talked about Petal in an interview shared by @podfeet on YouTube. The camera is perched on a bendable stalk and looks like a large orange flower that easily blends into the natural environment. It even has fake leaves, with an option to feature a solar panel that recharges the camera battery. With the flexible stalk, Petal can be wrapped around any tree or structure that can closely capture butterflies and bees. Wonder Blocks and Petals are not necessarily paired, but it is likely the best combination to create opportunities for some interesting bug watching.

@zdnetvideo shared a few smart bird feeders and other technology by Bird Buddy on YouTube. The Petal stalk features a 1/1.9 inch sensor and captures images at 12 megapixels and 4K videos. The videos and photos captured by the AI-powered camera are then sent to the Wonder app, where users can view them and enjoy nature from a distance. The tool also comes with an optional Petal lens, similar to a DSLR camera, that allows for more defined photos and close-up shots of birds and bugs. Equipped with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, Petal is currently priced at $99 and will be ready to ship in spring this year, per the source. Undeniably, this innovative technology could potentially revolutionize wildlife photography and observation.