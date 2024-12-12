Florist Reveals 5 Simple Steps to Keep Your Christmas Wreath Fresh and Alive Throughout the Holiday Season

The essence of taking care of a Christmas wreath lies in keeping it well hydrated and protecting it from extreme heat.

December marks the beginning of the holiday season. As snowflakes shower from the sky, people snuggle inside cozy sweaters, sipping cups of hot cocoa and prepping their homes for Christmas. Among tons of dingle-dangles that embellish the walls and ceilings, wreaths are celebrated by almost everyone. However, crafted from trimmings of Christmas trees, these bulky green circles often carry the risk of drying up and turning into husky needles. Speaking to Real Simple, Christina Stembel, a florist and the CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, shared some tips on how to keep a Christmas wreath fresh for as long as a year.

Waiting for Christmas - Red Wooden Front Door Decorated with Wreath (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

1. Buy the best quality wreath

Young Asian woman doing Christmas shopping, holding a Christmas wreath in retail store (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | D3sign)

Christmas wreaths are not ordinary pieces of decoration, but mounting metaphors that represent the circle of life. Today, people decorate these twine-laced circles with everything from candles to flowers, ribbons, and glittering ornaments. However, it is made of plant materials and as these plants and flowers lose moisture, they start drying out. A dried-out crunchy wreath wouldn’t have been a problem if it hadn’t become a breeding ground for mold, mildew, pests, and insects. As the wreath fades in quality, these bugs slip inside the tangled twines and build their colonies inside. So, Stembel recommends paying attention to the wreath quality at the time of shopping itself. If it is already a little browned, then skipping it is the best idea.

2. Shake, fluff, and sniff

A woman hanging a beautifully designed Christmas wreath. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tatiana Maksimova)

“One way to see if a living Christmas wreath is not fresh is to give it a little shake. If a bunch of needles fall out, then the wreath is most likely a few weeks old. Another way to test its freshness is to smell it. If it's fresh, it should smell like a Christmas tree that's been newly cut,” the florist explained. She added that, ideally, pine needles should be avoided because they are more vulnerable to drying out quickly. Cedar wreath is a better option. Stembel also suggested doing a “shake and fluff test” once you’ve brought home the wreath. "Remember to give your wreath a good zhush once you get home," she said. Matt Roth, owner of The Magnolia Company, also recommended sniffing the wreath to see if it smells fresh in a blog post.

3. Hydration check

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Butcher (@brunsteadblooms)

Another tip that Stembel shared from her notebook is regular hydration of the wreath. She suggested spritzing and misting the wreath with a plant spray at regular intervals. "Revive the original intensity of your wreath's fragrance by lightly spritzing it with water once or twice a week," she said. Also, soaking the wreath in water is also a great way to waive off its thirst for a longer duration.

4. Away from heat and sunlight

A decorated wreath hung outside the door. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anastasia Shuraeva)

The location of the wreath also makes a huge difference, according to Stembel. She advised people to keep it away from direct sunlight. Andy Hunter, a wreath-maker, also suggested the same idea, adding that if there is too much heat in indoors, wreaths should better be hung outdoors. "We always recommend hanging fresh wreaths, swags, and garland outdoors because they will last much longer outside than in a heated home," he said in the blog post. When hanging wreaths indoors, Stembel suggested places like bedposts, sofas, mirrors, doors, and windows, as they are usually far away from extreme heat sources like a fireplace.

5. Cover it up at night

View through a window of a Christmas wreath in a living room at night. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | CarrigPhotos)

The next trick on the list is covering the wreath for the night. Both Stembel and Roth proposed that a fresh wreath should be covered overnight and then uncovered and misted again. This will lock the moisture in the wintry greens and keep them greener for longer. "I recommend misting the wreath and then covering its face with a lightweight plastic bag, like a trash bag," Roth said. Lastly, a bonus tip, according to Roth, is to use a "transpirant spray," which is designed to “protect foliage from heat, sunlight, windburn, and other elements that might cause it to dry out too quickly.”