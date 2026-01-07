First-Ever Wegovy Weight Loss Pill is Now Available in the U.S.— Here’s How You Can Get It

Until recently, the popular weight loss treatment called Wegovy was only available in injection form. The newly-launched pills are cheaper than the injections.

The human body is a fascinating chemical laboratory whose systems are operated by a family consisting of dozens of hormones. Like tiny peptide messengers, these hormones travel through the bloodstream, delivering packets of instructions to cells and organs, instructing them to grow, regulate metabolism, or complete a task from their list of physiological functions. A hormone called GLP-1, a.k.a. Glucagon-Like Peptide-1, manages and controls the appetite. After getting released in the gut, GLP-1 sends instructions to the stomach, pancreas, and brain telling them to slow down, to produce insulin, and to stop sending hunger signals. However, its efforts are often hampered by a notorious enzyme called DPP-4. The enzyme re-opens the closed signals, which re-trigger the hunger signals, prompting the person to visit their kitchen.

Woman with a semiglutatide weight loss injection indicating weight loss with loosened jeans (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tatsiana Volkava)

For several decades, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has been selling its popular weight loss treatment, Wegovy, which mimics GLP-1 and helps individuals control their weight. Until quite recently, the company sold Wegovy only in injection form. Now, it is rolling out the pill version of the treatment, which, doctors across America tout as a “game-changing alternative to weight loss injections,” per ABC News.

Just weeks ago, the pill was approved by the FDA, which makes it the first and only FDA-approved blockbuster pill for weight loss, as the company describes on Wegovy’s official website. A press release says that the launch of this pill opens up fresh possibilities for over 100 million Americans who are struggling with weight problems. The pill will be delivered through telehealth companies in partnership with various brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS and Costco.

Person spilling pills from a bottle in their palm (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Malorny)

"We are launching the Wegovy pill as we have never launched before," Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk's executive director of U.S. operations, said. "It's our opportunity to bring this new medicine to market in all channels, all at once.” A top fringe benefit is that the pill comes with easy accessibility and speedy delivery. “If someone was prescribed it last Friday, they could have it in their hands today,” a company representative shared with Scientific American (SA). Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo said in the press release that the pill is absolutely “affordable and accessible to those who need it.”

This is an instrumental aspect, given that about half of the people who are on GLP-1 medication reported difficulty affording these drugs, according to a November 2025 poll by KFF Health News. “I think this is a significant move in the right direction,” Sameer Khan, a hepatologist at Johns Hopkins University, told SA. “Accessibility has been a major, major issue. And up until very recently, I’ve had patients facing huge co-pays,” he added.

Woman consuming a pill with a glass of water (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Eric Audres)

How much does the pill cost? It depends on whether or not the consumer has availed of medical insurance. If it is covered by insurance, the pill is expected to be a $25 or less co-pay per month. Without insurance, the price varies by dosage, per ABC News. The 1.5 mg starter dose costs around $149 per month, while a 9 mg dose costs around $299 per month.

According to experts, the pill should be taken along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, approximately 30 minutes before any other medication, food, or coffee. The website mentions that the person ingesting the pill may experience certain side effects, including nausea, stomach issues, digestion problems, a runny nose, bloating, sore throat, tiredness, or headache. The pill, therefore, should only be consumed under the consultation of a certified doctor. The objective is to use the pill as a guardian for your body’s chemical messengers, and not as a disruptive invader.

