Farmers Were Annoyed by Camping Gypsies Ruining Their Land, So They Sprayed Manure on Them

A dramatic episode unfolding on July 8 indicated that farmers will go out of their way to protect their precious land and its greenery. Inside a farm in Hautes-Vosges, France, some furious farmers employed a bizarre tactic to get rid of the caravan dwellers who had illegally invaded their meadow and were now exploiting it. As seen in the viral TikTok footage, also shared by The Sun (@thesun), these raging farmers can be seen launching streams of manure on the grassland to evict the gypsies.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the footage was recorded by someone named Loic Madre. Madre revealed that the raging farmers had tried everything to seek the support of local police. But when the police refused to cooperate, they had to take the matter into their own hands. Their meadow and grassland were intended for the next harvest season. The land meant to be grazed by the animals was now being invaded by the trespassing squatters, people who live illegally in a place without any permission.

The tactic of manure spraying was born out of extreme frustration, coupled with inadequate police assistance, plus the increasingly complex eviction laws in Europe. As a consequence of loose laws on land trespassing, this “local gypsy camp” had plundered the grassland and was not moving from there. At one point, the farmers’ frustration simmered to the boiling point. Madre shared that the farmers even tried to negotiate with the campers, but when the group “refused to listen,” they had no choice but to intervene.

“It was difficult to negotiate with the travellers; they refused to listen. The farmers received no support from the local authorities or the police,” Madre described to Daily Mail. “So they handled it on their own! As you can see in the images.” Once the footage came out, it was circulated by numerous media houses and news outlets across the internet. The footage opens to reveal the French meadow. A large patch of the grassy meadow appears to be dotted with numerous white caravans pitched on the field’s edge, also including some vehicles and a red Ferrari.

On the other side of the caravan, some enraged farmers started ejecting trails of a slurry-like brown liquid onto the grounds encroached by the caravan dwellers. Around six tractors roared atop the grassy lawn, their tankers spewing stinking liquid onto the grass. It is unknown what exactly this manure was made up of, but some viewers have a hunch that it was pig urine mixed with compost and water. One farmer was so raving mad that he almost crashed his tractor into a car moving on the meadow, just barely preventing the collision.

As frenzied as their actions might look on the surface, the farmers received a bounty of support from the viewers who agreed that they had no choice but to take charge of the situation and battle with the gypsies. “The world has become so entitled. We’ve normalized being trash,” commented @medbitter. @kristin.sw.saska said, “That’s being nicer than I would be.” @mightymouse reflected, “When the Law and the Government won't do anything, citizens are forced to take matters into their own hands.”

Did the tactic succeed in drumming out the vagabonds? According to Madre, it did. “There were several problems and complaints, but in the end, the travellers were forced to leave after a few days,” the cameraman said. “The meadow was badly damaged, but they left.” The episode entails the age-old wisdom that sometimes you have no choice but to fight fire with fire.

