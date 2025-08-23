Tourists Caught Ignoring One Of Yellowstone's Cardinal Rules — And Then Instantly Regretted It

Tourists watched as a father and daughter got dangerously close to a hot spring, with the daughter even dipping her hand in.

Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park are not something that one should be messing with. They are so dangerous that it has cost some people their lives. However, that doesn't stop some from being miscreants and playing with it. One such instance was captured back in 2023 and published on TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone). In the video, a pair is seen violating regulations to go near a hot spring, with one even dipping their hand inside the steaming water. The video quickly sparked outrage on the platform and went viral, with people criticizing the duo's irresponsible behavior.

Pair close to the hot spring (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @touronsofyellowstone)

The video begins with a pair standing close to what appears to be the Silex spring in the Fountain Paint Pot Trail in the park. Per the caption, the man behind the camera, Gary Mackenzie, requested the pair to stop, but failed. The man straight up displayed his nonchalance to all the concerns. Mackenzie added that he would have reported the pair to authorities, but there was no ranger or service person nearby. Hence, he decided to record the illegal activities of these tourists on camera. Some people were also looking at the duo, believed to be father and daughter, intently, as shown in the video.

Considering how much attention the hot springs of Yellowstone get from the general public, it is likely that they were fascinated by the bravado shown by this duo in coming close to the water. The man behind the camera was not impressed, though, as evidenced by his "stupid" comment. According to the Instagram caption, "I told him that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t get off the board walk. His response was “whatever man”. So I hit record." The "stupidity" continued, as the daughter even bent down and dipped her hand in the hot water. As expected, she quickly recoiled, declaring to everyone around her that "It's very hot."

Comment on the Video (Image Source: Instagram | @joannehess24)

The comment section was heated after seeing the incident. @sophie_9729 reiterated the camera person's thoughts and wrote, "Stupid people, if she falls in, she will regret it." @cheryl.rushing55 had some strong remarks for the pair and shared, "These are the people that ruin things for everyone else, sickening." @layinnthesun66 wished that other people were more active in stopping this situation and wrote, "Why do people just stand there and watch instead of informing?"

Though they seemed to be safe, what they attempted is not recommended by any means. Silex Spring boasts a temperature of 174.7 degrees Fahrenheit, or 79.3 degrees Celsius, which may have resulted in several fatal injuries to the woman, according to Buck Rail. In the past, people have suffered injuries and died because of interaction with the dangerous hot springs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

The pair had broken the law by being so near the hot spring. “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” Yellowstone National Park said. “Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.” At the time, the authorities claimed that the video was under investigation.

