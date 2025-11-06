Experts Issue Serious Warning as King Tides Are Expected to Strike Oregon’s Coast This Week

High waves and stormy weather of the winter and fall seasons are about to threaten Oregon shorelines soon.

People of Oregon are eagerly waiting for a rare phenomenon to hit the shores. The winter high tides, dubbed as King tides, are expected to arrive at the coast of Oregon in November and may last till January, as per the Oregon King Tide Project. Although there's excitement among the locals, it's important to be cautious while witnessing the phenomenon. King tide is not a scientific name but a term tossed by researchers, similar to the "supermoon." However, similarities can be drawn with the perigean spring tide, a scientifically named tide that occurs a few times every year. The perigean high tides occur when the moon and sun are relatively closer to the Earth. During a full moon with all three cosmic bodies aligned, the tide effects are much higher.

Storm erupts in the sea with crashing and rolling waves (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Didier)

The name King is based on the impact it can cause in the surrounding areas. When a spring tide like a perigean hits the coast, the weather outside is warmer, making the tide easier to navigate. However, the high waves combined with the stormy weather of the winter and fall seasons can have a larger impact. The chances of major flooding in coastal areas and inundation of beaches are high in the case of a winter high tide. Even though the Oregon tide doesn't have a scientific name, "king" seems ideal in terms of the potential damage it can cause. The highly anticipated tide will reach its peak thrice during its seasonal course: November 5-7, December 4-6, and January 1-4. These dates coincide with the two "supermoons" that are set to occur in the latter months of this year.

Picture of a flooded area surrounded by trees. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kena Betancur)

"The King Tides Project is looking to document the effect that extreme tide events have on our state’s beaches, coastal waterways, private property, and public infrastructure," as per the website. "The effect of individual King Tides may vary considerably. In some cases, they may barely even be noticed. In other cases, a King Tide may cause coastal erosion, flooding of low-lying areas, and disruption to normal daily routines." This situation will arise only when the tides are accompanied by a storm surge. Continued occurrence of King Tides can eventually lead to a rise in sea water level, which will further increase the threat of coastal flooding. As for the upcoming event, researchers have their prediction ready. How high will the tides rise? At South Beach in Newport, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted the maximum height to reach 10 feet.

Violent high tides push against a retaining wall by the sea. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jordan Lye)

Over the summer, South Beach witnessed high tides that were between seven and nine feet high. During the King Tide season, the highest high tide – about 10.57 feet – will occur in December, as per NOAA. Interested people can enjoy storm watching on the coasts of Oregon. You can choose coasts like Depoe Bay and Cape Perpetua to watch the big waves clash over the shores. In these areas, a narrow crack called spouting horns shoots the water in the air up to a great height, as per The Oregonian. Shore Acres and Cape Disappointment are also great spots for watching high tides and click pictures on the massive rocks in that area, against which the high tides often crash.

