Expert Reveals One Simple Household Item That Can Easily Make Your Bar Soap Last Longer

This hack doesn't just provide a longer shelf life to the soap but also comes cheap and easy with everyday household items.

Propped up inside a ceramic dish or a latticed glass box, the soap starts losing itself slowly. Over time, it becomes mushy, coming in contact with everything from the moisture of water to the heat of human hands. In the most unideal conditions, the soap can turn so wet and squishy that it starts sticking on the surface of the dish, rendering it difficult to use. Thankfully, there’s a trick to make a soap last longer. A sustainability and low-cost living influencer, Happy Earth Habits (@skysaba), shared a TikTok video revealing a “fun way” to reuse everyday household things into some funky soap bar holders. “Love how this makes my bars last longer & is the perfect way to reuse things you would normally throw out,” she exclaimed in the video’s caption.

"This is such a fun way to reuse things that you already have at your house and turn them into bar soap holders. That way, you don't have to buy the fancy ones at the store," the woman said and flashed a jar lid and a couple of rubber bands on the camera. She explained that the hack requires nothing that can’t be obtained at a grocery store. She then criss-crossed a rubber band on the jar lid and stuck the soap onto it, using rubber as the base.

She further explained that in order to prevent the soap from getting rusty and gross, keep it in line with the impact of the water. “The thing with bar soap is you wanna make sure that you're letting that fully dry in between uses or it'll kinda get gross and they'll be used up faster. So this is a perfect solution cause it allows for air to get under the bottom of it and fully dry in between uses,” she explained. People commented on the video with adjectives like “brilliant and smart.” “Stick a couple of rubber door stoppers on the bottom,” suggested @katie. @racheal.pinker said, “Such an amazing idea!” The video also received a comment from the haircare company Everist (@helloeverist).

Overall, this hack is a perfect example of how simple household things that are considered worthy of nothing except the basket of the scrap collector, can prove to be highly efficient for cradling the soap bars in our bathrooms, kitchens, dishwasher sinks, and whatnot. Plus, it’s a great way to cut down the expenses by almost half. According to The Home Depot, the average price for typical soap dishes ranges from $10 to $300, whereas, when created using these recycled items, they can cost much cheaper, and probably much more efficient too. Plus, it will protect the bar of soap from melting away in a puddle of soapy water.

Meanwhile, the TikTok user in the aforementioned video has also posted an entire series of videos on the topic of eco-friendly soaps, conditioner bars, and shampoo bars. These options are not only cheaper, but they also promote environmental sustainability by reducing the usage of plastic and pollutant chemicals used to make soaps.

