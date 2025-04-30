Doctor Urges People to Add Turmeric to Their Morning Coffee — It Solves One Common Problem

The doctor stumbled upon the miraculous power of turmeric when he saw his own wife suffer from a common issue after pregnancy.

Doctor Julian Ross encountered a turning point in his life when he noticed that his wife, Kate, was unable to lose weight post-pregnancy. She tried every possible cure, from low-carb diets to daily gym sessions, and even detoxes. But when nothing seemed to work out, Doctor Ross couldn’t bear to see his wife grapple with the daily frustration. Though, by this time, he had worked with tons of celebrity clients, advising them the right nutrition and the right exercises, but when it came to his wife, he felt utterly powerless. As he and his wife delved into the depths of this “stubborn fat” predicament, a missing piece of the weight puzzle emerged into picture.

While his wife’s nutritional choices and daily workouts were just as powerful, there was one thing they weren’t aware of, which was influencing her postpartum weight: inflammation in fat cells. The moment this lightbulb sparked in their heads, everything transformed. The cure, they realized, lay in a little pinch of turmeric.

“Kate was doing everything I’d been trained to recommend—counting calories, sweating it out—and yet she gained more weight. That was my wake-up call,” the doctor recalled while speaking to Global News Wire.

While he was experimenting and researching on toxins, preservatives, and daily stressors, he let himself drown in the understanding of how these factors could cause fat cells to swell. If this swelling persisted, the workouts or diet, which are otherwise helpful tools, wouldn’t support in unlocking the release of fat. Doctor Ross, a celebrity endocrinologist, recognized for his extensive research at Johns Hopkins, revealed that the key to losing stubborn fat doesn’t lie in boosting the “metabolism,” but reducing the “inflammation” from the fat cells. The linchpin here that governs the graph of weight is “inflammation.”

The moment inflammation starts to sink on the graph, the body starts releasing the fat cells trapped naturally in the body. “If your body can’t release excess fat at the cellular level, ramping up your metabolism is like hitting the gas when the wheels are stuck in mud. Yes, you’ll move a bit, but not nearly enough,” he explained. Toxins can accumulate in the body via pesticides or preservatives in food. And while inflammation is a natural response, chronic inflammation can add layers of stress to the body, causing the fat cells to swell up. Once they swell, they no longer get released via the typical pathways of sweat or respiration.

“Think of your fat like small particles that normally pass through a narrow tunnel. When these particles swell, the tunnel effectively becomes blocked,” the doctor elaborated. To prevent this from happening, Doctor Ross suggests starting a 15-second morning ritual: consuming turmeric. “This daily routine is what I call the ‘bizarre turmeric hack’ because it focuses on a singular, potent strategy: lowering inflammation before anything else.” Turmeric, this fine yellow powder, is a hotbed of ingredients like curcumin, gognia simpoolia, spirulina, and berberine.

Together, these ingredients support the body in reducing inflammation, enhancing mood and appetite, promoting anti-oxidation effects, regulating water weight, and moderating blood sugar and cholesterol levels. “We’re not reinventing the wheel; we’re harnessing powerful, well-documented ingredients in a novel synergy that focuses on shrinking fat cells,” Doctor Ross said. One of the biggest advantages of this turmeric hack is that it doesn’t push a person to do a complete life makeover. Rather, it seeps inside the system and starts neutralizing the inflammatory effects imposed on the body by a variety of everyday stressors.

One way to consume turmeric is to take a capsule of Lipozem with water in the morning or add a pinch of this spice into your morning tea or coffee. “Make it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. The less mental strain you associate with it, the easier it becomes to stay consistent,” the doctor suggested. Make it an add-on to your gym workouts and nutritional food, and you'll be ready to be a glow-getter!