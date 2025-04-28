Doctor Reveals Starting Your Day With This Juice Is Better Than Taking the ‘Most Powerful Medicine’

Just 5% of the chemical ingredients in this juice are potent enough to provide essential nutrition and protection to your body.

In the school of green vegetables, celery usually is a back bencher while the front seats are occupied by her pals like broccoli, spinach, lettuce, and kale. But there was a time when celery was the star. In these times, it held the reputation of a “hot-health-food,” a “love potion,” and an aphrodisiac. National Geographic describes a 12th-century tale in which former lovers Tristan and Iseult, whose love was forbidden, drank a celery potion that granted them magical powers, and they reunited with each other.

A bunch of celery (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Monika Borys)

As years went by and other green veggies stepped into the arena, celery’s fame dulled. The crisp, succulent veggie nowadays appears in the garnishing of veggie trays, in soups, sandwiches, and stews. Yet, there’s a hotbed of nutrition it locks within its long, thick, juicy stalks, that can benefit humans in more ways than they can imagine. In a YouTube video, 60-year-old Doctor Erik Berg (@DrBerg) shares what happens when a person drinks celery juice every day for seven days. Specializing in Healthy Ketosis and Intermittent Fasting, Dr. Berg has conducted over 4800 seminars on health-related topics and trained over 2500 doctors worldwide in his methods, according to his YouTube bio. In the video, he hails celery as “the most powerful medicine of our time.”

Spinach smoothie with mint leaves and lemon on table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vitalina)

He explained that four things in celery juice make it so powerful a drink, but “most of the things people talk about are not the things that are contributing to your health.” First of all, celery juice is 95% water. It does not offer generous quantities of folate or sodium, as most people think. But the remaining 5% of its ingredients are miraculously mighty warriors that not only defend the body against sickening diseases, but also balance its fluids and help with water retention. What’s really amazing about this juice is four natural chemicals called “phytonutrients.” The first one, dubbed “3-N-Butylphthalide,” helps a person repair after a stroke, reconstruct microcirculation, and promote anti-oxidatory and anti-inflammatory properties.

Two glasses of refreshing green smoothie and assortment of green fruits and veggies (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jugoslocos)

The chemical also tends to be an “anti-apoptosis.” Apoptosis, the doctor explained, is when the cell commits suicide because it is damaged beyond repair. Its “anti-thrombosis” quality helps with blood clotting. The second phytonutrient, Doctor Berg called out, is “Apigenin,” a chemical also found in oranges, thyme, onions, parsley, and basil. One of the most researched polyphenols, apigenin, holds the status of being a potent muscle relaxer. It also helps with better quality sleep. Another power-oozing chemical that makes a glass of celery juice a literal health tonic is “Coumaric acid,” which has proven itself to be a robust anti-inflammatory agent that also doubles up as a blood sugar manager.

Woman pouring green juice from a blender in a glass (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov)

“Kaempferol,” the last phytonutrient in the list, is “a potent antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory agent,” the doctor explained. The doctor drank this juice for seven days and will probably continue to do it for another few days. In a piece of advice, he told the viewers that celery juice is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach. To neutralize the bitter taste of its leaves, one can add lemon juice or peanut butter, as he recommended in another of his videos. Plus, there are certain things to note when selecting a celery bunch from a grocery shelf. The doctor suggests that it has to be “organic.” Secondly, as BBC Good Food says, “the darker the color, the better the flavor.”