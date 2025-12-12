As the Geminids Peak, This National Park Is Hosting a Free 'Star Party' — How to Join

Mammoth Cave National Park is hosting a party on December 13 for people to watch the Geminid Meteor Shower.

While the Northern hemisphere is preparing to settle into a quieter, colder, darker blanket of snow as the year comes to an end, the dark skies above it are busy prepping for live, glitter-dripping concerts, which are already underway. From the dazzling performances of the Northern Lights across the U.S. to the Blood Moon captured by observers in the Southern Hemisphere, from the glowing streak of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS noticed recently, to the coming December 21’s long night of winter solstice, when the stars will come in a delicious alignment, the sky has its calendars blocked.

And as the year wraps up on a bright note, the skies have another spectacle lined up. To celebrate this event, the Mammoth Cave National Park is hosting a "star party” on December 13, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Lights, camera, more lights!

Silhouette of a person standing under a sky filled with shooting stars (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Eyem Mobile GMPH)

On this day, the night sky will come alive with what astronomers call the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower, an annual meteor shower event where hundreds of meteors might flit through the sky, looking like brilliant streaks of colorful light or glowing fireballs, emerging from the Gemini constellation. The event is resulting from the intersection of Earth’s orbit with a trail of debris left over by an asteroid. This year, the shower is expected to bring as many as 120 shooting stars racing through the night sky, NJ reported.

For Mammoth Cave National Park’s visitors, the evening will begin with a special ranger-led program in the outdoor amphitheater at 5 p.m., followed by stargazing and meteor viewing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., inside the Bus Loop behind the park’s visitor center. The park mentioned that visitors will have knowledgeable rangers and volunteers from Western Kentucky University's Hilltopper Astronomy Club, Dark Sky Kentucky, and the Louisville Astronomical Society for guidance on hand.

A signboard at Mammoth Cave National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zrfphoto)

There’s another bonus. The park will offer telescopes for planet and nebulae watching, apart from the meteor shower. It’s a family-friendly event, and anyone from an avid stargazer to someone curious about the celestial phenomenon is invited to join the party, the National Park Service says. Mammoth Cave National Park has been certified as an International Dark-Sky Park since 2021, so it is a great place to watch the Geminids peak, or even general sky-watching throughout the year.

The evening, the park cautions, will take place “entirely outdoors,” which means visitors should prepare for the cold and dress accordingly. Ideally, warm layered clothing is the best, likely with coats, hats, and gloves. A person on Facebook also recommended fleece leggings and ski bibs for women. Additionally, the park suggests that visitors bring along blankets, chairs, and hot beverages for a wholesome sky watching experience. “Don’t miss this unforgettable evening beneath the stars. Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or just curious about the cosmos, this free family-friendly event is a chance to connect with the universe and experience the wonder of the night sky,” the park wrote on Facebook.

