'America's Time Capsule' to be Buried in Philly for Nation’s 250th Anniversary. Here’s What’s In It

America250 presents the design and initial content of 'America's Time Capsule,' set to be buried for 250 years.

America’s time capsule is set to go underground on July 4, 2026, at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia. The capsule will hold items from every state, Washington D.C., the five territories, America250 Commission’s commemoration events, and the three branches of the federal government, according to USA Today. The project was mandated by Congress in 2016 as part of the country’s semiquincentennial celebration. It will be opened in 2276; therefore, the organizers have instructed all the involved parties to provide items that can survive this passage of time.

America250 is a non-partisan organization that Congress has authorized to lead the celebration, according to KARE11. On February 26, 2026, the non-partisan organization presented the design and some content of what is being labeled as “America’s Time Capsule.” “This is truly America’s Time Capsule,” shared Rosie Rios, chair of America250. “When it is opened in 2276, we want future generations to have a clear, authentic window into who we were at 250 — what we valued, what we built, and how we saw ourselves as a nation.”

Promotional Material Regarding America's Time Capsule (Image Source: Facebook | America250)

During the event, the organization announced that the capsule would contain objects from the 2026 Rose Parade, sports memorabilia belonging to national league partners, several student submissions that arrived through America250’s “America’s Field Trip” contest, and a handheld American Flag from the America Waves event. More objects will subsequently be added to the capsule, and a final list will be revealed ahead of July 4.

Items from the executive branch of government, Congress, and the Supreme Court will also be included in the capsule. Organizers aim to build a curated collection of letters and artifacts from all three branches of the government and incorporate it into the capsule. The collection would symbolize the institutions, leadership, and communities that are currently a prominent part of the nation’s fabric. All states have been instructed to submit objects that stick to the directions. America250 has provided a prescribed list to each state featuring items they can choose from. The process has not been smooth sailing at all, with many states raising doubts and asking for exceptions.

Hawaii has requested an exception to the rule that allows only one page to be submitted by every party. Hawaii authorities claim that any letter composed in the Native Hawaiian language would be several pages long. Another state has asked for clarity about the metal that would go inside the capsule. The state in question asked whether its object could be a combination of pewter, gold, and other materials, or if it needs to be primarily carved of pewter. Rios added that the items coming from the Supreme Court, Congress, and the White House will primarily be things that these parties want to highlight for the next generations.

Design of Time Capsule Vessel (Image Source: Library of Congress)

The Library of Congress has also been brought on board to assist parties regarding the submission. It suggested that the states should move ahead with engraved metal or permanent paper, as it poses a low risk of degradation. “America’s Time Capsule” will be a precision-milled stainless steel cylindrical vessel, aligning with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) specifications. Officials have proceeded with the tubular design to reduce the chance of structural vulnerabilities, which have long hampered past time capsules. A metal ball jar will be incorporated into the system, which would enable an air pocket around the capsule. It would monitor water intrusion and keep the capsule dry.

The main objective is to ensure the items remain dry and intact in the capsule for 250 years. For this, they have got on board the best materials and methodologies. “For this project, we had to think about both symbolism and execution,” said Tom Medema, Special Advisor and Project Manager. “From coordinating contributions across all three branches of government and 56 states and territories to overseeing design, materials, and testing, every step has required careful alignment. Our responsibility is to ensure that what we seal in 2026 remains protected for the people who open it in 2276.” The capsule will be publicly displayed in Philadelphia in early July 2026 and then ceremonially buried during Independence Day. The National Park Service (NPS) will monitor the capsule’s placement and its eventual opening.

More on Green Matters

50 Years Ago, America Built a Nuclear 'Tomb' To Contain Radioactive Soil. It Now Threatens to Leak

Yosemite National Park Turns 135, but Its Land and History Are Under Threat From Humans

Why Congress Still Hasn't Fixed a Legal Loophole in Yellowstone's 'Zone of Death'