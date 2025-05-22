Olive Garden Customer Notices Letters Stamped on Her Breadstick — Then the Restaurant Responded

The mysterious code stamped on the popular appetizer prompted curious fans to spin bizarre tales, memes, and scenarios.

Despite the sheer simplicity of ingredients, Olive Garden’s breadsticks squelch with an aura of mystery that would make even Wednesday Addams blush. Squeezed within these crisp, golden batons is a harmonious dance that culminates every time into an unfathomable gastronomical bliss. “Just one more,” you ask the server, because you can have as many as you want to as long as you’ve ordered an entrée dish. So, they bring another platter. One bite paves the way to a tantalizing ballet unfolding into a delicious rhythm.

Olive Garden customer expresses surprise after discovering mysterious letters tattooed on her breadsticks (Image Source: TikTok | (L) @fartbubble69420, (R) @fartbubble59420)

One moment, your teeth are digging into the crispy exterior, and the next moment, there’s an explosion of flavors on your tongue. Somewhere between the teeth and the tongue, the garlic salt whispers sweet nothings to the creamy butter, concluding the mouth-watering dance with part satisfaction and part pomposity. The dance is a mystery no OG fan has been able to decipher. But even before they could try to delve into it, another mystery caught people’s attention as a video posted by @fartbubble69420 became viral on TikTok.

While this woman was eating the infamous appetizer at Olive Garden, she noticed something peculiar about one. In the video, she shared a screengrab of her hand holding a breadstick over a table stocked with a sauce bowl, soda bottles, and plates. A closer look reveals an unusual code materializing on the crispy golden exterior of the breadstick. “Guys, why are there letters on my Olive Garden breadsticks?” She wrote in the video’s overlay caption.

The code contained three letters. A “0” stamped on the bread and spaced out from two other letters that read “K6.” Mysterious, cosmic, science fiction – whatever this code was, it triggered a domino of excitement among curious people who started cooking up stories, theories, memes, and conspiracies. “Looks like the coding on the plastic bags they come in with their package date,” said @remy, a former Olive Garden employee who used to bake breadsticks.

@copatruth speculated, “Sometimes the bread falls off the packaging line or just out of the bag a little bit, and it misses the bag clipping machine. This goes to the squid printer and gets accidentally printed on. They probably saw the bag didn't get clipped, so they ran it threw again without realizing it got printed on.” The mysterious letters tattooed on the breadsticks made @stephanierivers69 wonder, “Is this like a Golden ticket thing?”

In a follow-up video, the woman revealed that Olive Garden responded to her video with this message: “We are concerned about this. Can you please send an email to social@olivegarden.com with your full name and the location you went to?” She shared a screenshot of this message as well as the picture of a $100 eGift card the company offered her, along with a thank-you note. The cryptic breadstick letters code might still be a mystery, but one thing is clear. Olive Garden plays its cards right, especially when it comes to people’s favorite “soups, salads, and breadsticks.”

