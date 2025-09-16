Yellowstone’s Thermal Areas Cleared of 13,000 Trash Items, Some Were Left Behind on Purpose

Garbage has now become a serious issue across the world as it is piling up in cities, major oceans, and even in remote natural areas. This growing issue harms the wildlife living in the area, pollutes the environment, and takes hundreds of years to break down. It is also one of the major contributors to global warming. In recent news, it was reported that the Yellowstone National Park, one of the world’s most treasured natural wonders, is also facing the garbage issue. Park officials have shockingly revealed that more than 13,000 pieces of garbage have been pulled from its fragile hydrothermal areas like boiling pools, geysers, and hot springs.

Volunteer collecting garbage from a park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Konstantin Tsevelev)

As reported by the Cowboy State Daily, the geology team of the Yellowstone National Park works very hard throughout the year, taking good care of the park’s unique landforms and hot spring systems. One of the major parts of their job is to clear the litter, especially from the areas surrounding the hydrothermal zones. This year, along with 13,000 pieces of garbage, the team also gathered around 4,000 stray rocks and sticks, and even the hats that were probably dropped by the tourists this year alone. Additionally, during this cleanup drive, the team has completed a hike of about 1,300 miles and recorded more than 11,000 miles driving to different thermal sites across the national park.

Norris Geyser Basin is a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Putt Sakdhnagool)

Apart from the usual accidentally dropped garbage, the team also collected the litter that was left on purpose by the visitors. The list included things like sunflower seed shells, fruit peels, and other biodegradable waste that actually take a lot of extra time and effort to clean up. Taking care of every little thing in these hydrothermal zones is very crucial. This is because even a minor change can have a long-lasting impact on these natural wonders. For instance, the Morning Glory Pool was previously known for its resemblance to the blue flower, featuring a deep blue color.

Two pieces of litter from tourists at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | MEImages)

However, in recent years, the pool looks completely different with more shades of orange, yellow, and green. Experts believe that the visible color change is mainly because of a trash buildup. A USGS report stated, “For many decades, visitors regularly threw garbage, coins, and rocks into the hot spring, which earned the nickname the 'garbage can' in the 1950s." To remove the objects from the hot pools, the geology team relies on a set of tools like long spoons and fishing rods to grabber poles. The team also focuses on conducting research. They track every minor change in Yellowstone’s hot springs and geysers by using water-testing equipment and temperature sensors, as reported by USGS.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone National Park is home to over 10,000 thermal wonders, including the world’s largest collection of active geysers. But these features are more than just beautiful sights, as they are a sign of the powerful volcanic forces still bubbling deep under the surface, as reported by Yellowstone Forever. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory and several other geologists use scientific instruments to keep a check on the signals that any of the volcanoes might be sending. Therefore, to preserve these natural wonders, visitors need to be mindful and avoid leaving any trash in the park.

