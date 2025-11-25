All Colorado State Parks Offer Free Entry on ‘Fresh Air Friday’— Know More About the Events and Discounts

In addition to free entry, visitors can avail a bumper array of offers at gift shops, merchandise, vehicles, and more.

When someone thinks of Colorado state parks, the images that come to their mind are dramatic red rock formations rising at Roxborough, the towering granite cliffs of Staunton trying to compete with the cascading moss-laced cliffs of Rifle Falls, the crowded groves that boast trees like blue spruce, lodgepole pines, and subalpine fir, all bathed in golden daylight. Rugged canyons, winding trails, powerboats, the cattail-rimmed ponds, and glittering lakes. Double-crested cormorants spread their wings to dry their plumage while overhead, a red-tailed hawk soars above the limestone caves.

Picturesque view of a man standing on a majestic canyon bathed in golden sunlight (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Noelle Otto)

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, visitors can now avail a fabulous opportunity to witness all the beauty of Colorado. According to a press report by the Colorado government, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a unique alternative to Black Friday shopping. Dubbed “Fresh Air Friday,” the special day, falling on the coming Friday, November 28, will allow Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to visit a Colorado state park for free, a rare opportunity to experience Colorado’s outdoors. The only thing visitors are required to do is carry lots of sweaters, caps, and woolly layers. With cool temperatures hitting the scale and mild rains expected in some areas, Colorado’s mountain breeze could whiplash your face into a freezing shock.

“What better way to spend the Holiday season than exploring one of Colorado’s amazing state parks. Fresh Air Friday is a great opportunity for Coloradans and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of free access to Colorado’s 43 state parks, try a new outdoor recreation activity, and spend time with loved ones,” said Governor Polis in the report.

Children putting glittering lights on a Christmas tree (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tyler Stableford)

There’s something for everyone, the government says, adding a link to the Colorado State Park Map that visitors can browse to discover a wide range of activities available in each park using the online State Park Finder. To plan your visit, you can refer to the Colorado State Parks Guide (Guía De Los Parques Naturales) and find park events and hikes on the CPW Events Calendar.

For visitors who want the best of both worlds and are excited for the holiday shopping, the CPW retail items on cpwshop.com and at Colorado state park visitor centers and offices are available at 25% off between November 28 and December 1. Merchandise will include T-shirts, sweatshirts, stamps, decals, hats, games, magnets, patches, stickers, ornaments, notecards, stuffed animals, maps, and subscriptions to Colorado Outdoors magazine. Discounts will not apply to ammunition, gasoline, food, firewood, or wildlife licenses, park passes, or registration products.

Visitors are also recommended to purchase a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass with their next vehicle registration. The pass will enable entry to all Colorado state parks for a year, helping visitors save money on park fees and contribute funds to the state park maintenance, search-and-rescue volunteers, avalanche safety, and outdoor education.

More on Green Matters

New Study Reveals a Worrisome Future for This Cute Rocky Mountain Animal—Thanks to Climate Change

Flat-Earthers Visited Antarctica to See if '24-Hour Midnight Sun' Was Real — It Went As Expected

America’s First ‘Carbon Positive’ Hotel Plants a Tree in Colorado for Every Night a Guest Stays