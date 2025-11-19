Minnesota Is Offering Free Entry in All of Its State Parks as Part of Black Friday Celebration

As part of the Free Park Day, Minnesota DNR has waived entrance fees in all of its 73 state parks.

Every year, on the day following Thanksgiving, people across the neighboring towns of Minnesota flock to the Mall of America to grab exciting deals on electronics, jewellery, and fashion products. If you find yourself too excited to venture out in the festive season or feel too cooped up post your last evening’s Thanksgiving party, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has got something to inspire you. As part of the Black Friday celebration, the DNR is hosting “Free Park Day,” offering free entry to people in all state parks in Minnesota on November 28th, according to a report by FOX 9 News.

Board listing a Black Friday sale in a supermarket in Minnesota (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Maturen)

Despite fans of howling winds and tiny white flakes of snow materializing from the mist, November in Minnesota witnesses swarms of people roaming, strolling, and scuttling outdoors. From photographers setting up their tripods, keen to capture the fiery sunset skies, to ice-skaters and campy travellers exploring acrobatics on the slippery grounds, the ambience is lit up with utter frolic and aliveness. Market retailers suddenly turn from being “in the red” to being “in the black” as Black Friday approaches.

Signboard of Lake Maria State Park in Minnesota (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jacob Boomsma)

With DNR offering free entry to the parks, the list of options for these adventure-seeking people is only growing in number. Free entry means you can enjoy the waterfalls and scavenger hunt at the Gooseberry Falls State Park, stay in camping lodges at the Wild River State Park, ride on the historic swinging bridge at Jay Cooke State Park, visit the inland buffs at the Tettegouche State Park, and pop your eyeballs in wonderment at the glittering celestial displays and legless lizards at Lake Maria State Park, without having to shell a dime from your pocket.

According to DNR, all 73 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on Friday, November 28, although the parks will have minimal staff for guidance due to the ongoing government shutdown, furloughs, and federal budget cuts.

Two brothers sitting on a cliff on top of Gooseberry Falls in Minnesota (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Wanderluster)

The objective of the “Free Park Days,” according to the agency, is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and “enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.” Ann Pierce, director at the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said that after the Thanksgiving celebration, their goal is to encourage friends and family to get outside and “enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.” Spending time in nature, they reflected, also positively affects people’s mental and physical well-being, per FOX 9. As the tradition runs year after year, the Free Park Day will continue through 2026, including Monday, January 19, April 25, Saturday, June 13, and Friday, November 27.

